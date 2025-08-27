  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

League phase drawn PSG vs. Bayern, Kobel meets Sommer - these cracking duels in the Champions League

Jan Arnet

28.8.2025

Bayern Munich and PSG have already met at the Club World Cup. They will meet again in the Champions League.
Bayern Munich and PSG have already met at the Club World Cup. They will meet again in the Champions League.
Keystone

The draw for the league phase of the Champions League was made in Monaco on Thursday evening. Football fans can look forward to some thrilling matches.

28.08.2025, 17:52

28.08.2025, 19:56

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain, for example, will face Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona and Napoli, among others, and thus the champions of three of Europe's top five leagues. Manchester City with Manuel Akanji will face record winners Real Madrid and Gregor Kobel's Borussia Dortmund, among others.

It will also be a very special duel for the Swiss national goalkeeper, as his predecessor in the national team, Yann Sommer, will be playing for BVB with Inter Milan. Dortmund's opponents also include FC Copenhagen, who eliminated the Swiss double winners FC Basel in the play-off. The Danes can also take on FC Barcelona, Napoli and Europa League winners Tottenham.

Some cracking duels that await us in the league phase

  • Paris St. Germain - Bayern Munich
  • Real Madrid - Manchester City
  • FC Barcelona - Paris St. Germain
  • Liverpool - Real Madrid
  • Chelsea FC - FC Barcelona
  • Inter Milan - Liverpool
  • Arsenal London - Bayern Munich
  • Bayern Munich - Chelsea FC
  • Manchester City - Borussia Dortmund
  • Inter Milan - Liverpool
  • Borussia Dortmund - Inter Milan
  • Manchester City - Napoli
  • blue Sport broadcasts all Champions League matches live.
Show more

All matches in the overview

The big overview of all matches can be found here.

The mode

The group stage with 32 teams has been history since last season. There is now a league phase with 36 teams. In this phase, each team plays eight matches, each against a different club. During the eight match days, each team plays four home games and four away games.

All 36 clubs are listed in a table. The top eight teams at the end of the league phase qualify for the round of 16. The remaining eight places are determined in knockout play-offs between the teams ranked 9th to 24th. The teams ranked 25 to 36 are eliminated from the competition.

The match dates

League phase, draws and knockout phase

  • Matchday 1: 16-18.09.2025
  • Matchday 2: 30.09.-01.10.2025
  • Matchday 3: 21-22.10.2025
  • Matchday 4: 04-05.11.2025
  • Matchday 5: 25-26.11.2025
  • Matchday 6: 09-10.12.2025
  • Matchday 7: 20-21.01.2026
  • Matchday 8: 28.01.2026
  • Draw for knockout round play-offs: 30.01.2026
  • Play-offs-Hinspiele: 17.-18.02.2026
  • Play-offs-Rückspiele: 24.-25.02.2026
  • Draw for round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals & final: 27.02.2026
  • Achtelfinal-Hinspiele: 10.-11.03.2026
  • Achtelfinal-Rückspiele: 17.-18.03.2026
  • Viertelfinal-Hinspiele: 07.-08.04.2026
  • Viertelfinal-Rückspiele: 14.-15.04.2026
  • Halbfinal-Hinspiele: 28.-29.04.2026
  • Halbfinal-Rückspiele: 05.-06.05.2026
  • Final: 30.05.2026 in Budapest
Show more

Champions League

Sensation achieved. Lausanne wins in Istanbul and advances to the conference league stage

Sensation achievedLausanne wins in Istanbul and advances to the conference league stage

Transfer. Isaac Schmidt moves to the Bundesliga

TransferIsaac Schmidt moves to the Bundesliga

Transfer ticker. Woltemade about to move to the Premier League ++ Schmidt to Werder Bremen

Transfer tickerWoltemade about to move to the Premier League ++ Schmidt to Werder Bremen

European Cup play-offs. YB on course for the Europa League ++ Servette challenge Donetsk

European Cup play-offsYB on course for the Europa League ++ Servette challenge Donetsk

Bad news for the national team. Jashari out for a long time with injury

Bad news for the national teamJashari out for a long time with injury