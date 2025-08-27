The draw for the league phase of the Champions League was made in Monaco on Thursday evening. Football fans can look forward to some thrilling matches.
Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain, for example, will face Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona and Napoli, among others, and thus the champions of three of Europe's top five leagues. Manchester City with Manuel Akanji will face record winners Real Madrid and Gregor Kobel's Borussia Dortmund, among others.
It will also be a very special duel for the Swiss national goalkeeper, as his predecessor in the national team, Yann Sommer, will be playing for BVB with Inter Milan. Dortmund's opponents also include FC Copenhagen, who eliminated the Swiss double winners FC Basel in the play-off. The Danes can also take on FC Barcelona, Napoli and Europa League winners Tottenham.
Some cracking duels that await us in the league phase
- Paris St. Germain - Bayern Munich
- Real Madrid - Manchester City
- FC Barcelona - Paris St. Germain
- Liverpool - Real Madrid
- Chelsea FC - FC Barcelona
- Inter Milan - Liverpool
- Arsenal London - Bayern Munich
- Bayern Munich - Chelsea FC
- Manchester City - Borussia Dortmund
- Borussia Dortmund - Inter Milan
- Manchester City - Napoli
All matches in the overview
The mode
The group stage with 32 teams has been history since last season. There is now a league phase with 36 teams. In this phase, each team plays eight matches, each against a different club. During the eight match days, each team plays four home games and four away games.
All 36 clubs are listed in a table. The top eight teams at the end of the league phase qualify for the round of 16. The remaining eight places are determined in knockout play-offs between the teams ranked 9th to 24th. The teams ranked 25 to 36 are eliminated from the competition.
The match dates
League phase, draws and knockout phase
- Matchday 1: 16-18.09.2025
- Matchday 2: 30.09.-01.10.2025
- Matchday 3: 21-22.10.2025
- Matchday 4: 04-05.11.2025
- Matchday 5: 25-26.11.2025
- Matchday 6: 09-10.12.2025
- Matchday 7: 20-21.01.2026
- Matchday 8: 28.01.2026
- Draw for knockout round play-offs: 30.01.2026
- Play-offs-Hinspiele: 17.-18.02.2026
- Play-offs-Rückspiele: 24.-25.02.2026
- Draw for round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals & final: 27.02.2026
- Achtelfinal-Hinspiele: 10.-11.03.2026
- Achtelfinal-Rückspiele: 17.-18.03.2026
- Viertelfinal-Hinspiele: 07.-08.04.2026
- Viertelfinal-Rückspiele: 14.-15.04.2026
- Halbfinal-Hinspiele: 28.-29.04.2026
- Halbfinal-Rückspiele: 05.-06.05.2026
- Final: 30.05.2026 in Budapest