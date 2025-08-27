Bayern Munich and PSG have already met at the Club World Cup. They will meet again in the Champions League. Keystone

The draw for the league phase of the Champions League was made in Monaco on Thursday evening. Football fans can look forward to some thrilling matches.

Jan Arnet

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain, for example, will face Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona and Napoli, among others, and thus the champions of three of Europe's top five leagues. Manchester City with Manuel Akanji will face record winners Real Madrid and Gregor Kobel's Borussia Dortmund, among others.

It will also be a very special duel for the Swiss national goalkeeper, as his predecessor in the national team, Yann Sommer, will be playing for BVB with Inter Milan. Dortmund's opponents also include FC Copenhagen, who eliminated the Swiss double winners FC Basel in the play-off. The Danes can also take on FC Barcelona, Napoli and Europa League winners Tottenham.

Some cracking duels that await us in the league phase Paris St. Germain - Bayern Munich

Real Madrid - Manchester City

FC Barcelona - Paris St. Germain

Liverpool - Real Madrid

Chelsea FC - FC Barcelona

Inter Milan - Liverpool

Arsenal London - Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich - Chelsea FC

Manchester City - Borussia Dortmund

Inter Milan - Liverpool

Borussia Dortmund - Inter Milan

Manchester City - Napoli

blue Sport broadcasts all Champions League matches live. Show more

All matches in the overview

✅ Home and away opponents for Pot 1 teams 🏠✈️#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/mWi7lwxw3I — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 28, 2025

✅ Home and away opponents for Pot 2 teams 🏠✈️#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/Nqis4DXlU2 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 28, 2025

✅ Home and away opponents for Pot 3 teams 🏠✈️#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/kEt1qqRglh — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 28, 2025

✅ Home and away opponents for Pot 4 teams 🏠✈️#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/a9gDwUKDMC — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 28, 2025

The big overview of all matches can be found here.

The mode

The group stage with 32 teams has been history since last season. There is now a league phase with 36 teams. In this phase, each team plays eight matches, each against a different club. During the eight match days, each team plays four home games and four away games.

All 36 clubs are listed in a table. The top eight teams at the end of the league phase qualify for the round of 16. The remaining eight places are determined in knockout play-offs between the teams ranked 9th to 24th. The teams ranked 25 to 36 are eliminated from the competition.

The match dates