Ardon Jashari has impressed in Bruges and is reportedly on PSG's radar. But blue Sport experts Mladen Petric and Alex Frei warn that the move could come too soon - and cost valuable playing time.

Ardon Jashari moved from FC Luzern to Club Brugge in the summer of 2024. He made it to the last 16 of the Champions League with the Belgians and won the Belgian Cup. In the championship, Bruges is one point behind Union Saint-Gilloise with two matchdays to go.

Jashari has been an important pillar of the Belgian squad in this extremely successful season and is an undisputed regular. This has aroused covetousness, including from Paris Saint-Germain. According to rumors, the Champions League finalist is very interested in the Swiss.

However, expert Mladen Petric warns against a hasty move on blue Sport's Heimspiel program: "PSG would be the wrong move at the moment. He has really arrived at Bruges, is an absolute leader and has played a fantastic season." However, it is still too early to make the move to PSG now because the competition is so fierce: "He would probably lose too much if he suddenly found himself sitting on the bench."

Petric explains that he would prefer Jashari to stay for another year, confirm his good season and then make the move to a big club.

blue Sport expert Alex Frei adds: "First of all, you have to ask Jashari how comfortable he feels in Bruges. What kind of responsibility can he take on there? Will he grow into a captaincy, for example?" In that case, it could still be the right thing for the next one or two years. Another option would be an intermediate step: "Bayer Leverkusen, for example, before you really go into the top 5 in the world."

Frei then talks about his own experiences: "I always chose teams where there was a relatively good chance that you would play." Less prestige, more playing was always his motto: "I knew myself. Only playing 15 or 20 games a season for Barça, Bayern or Valencia wouldn't have satisfied me."

Although he would probably have won many titles that way, Frei puts it into perspective: "I always wanted to play and be part of the success. That's much more important."

