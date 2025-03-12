Ivan Perisic suffered a heavy defeat with PSV Eindhoven in the first leg against Arsenal. Keystone

PSV Eindhoven have announced that they will compensate fans who attend the Champions League round of 16 second leg at Arsenal on Wednesday.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you PSV Eindhoven lost the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie against Arsenal 1:7.

PSV fans who are in possession of a ticket for the second leg have recently received an e-mail from the club. The cost of the tickets will be covered by PSV.

You can watch the second leg live on blue Sport. Kick-off is at 21:00. Show more

PSV Eindhoven lost the first leg against Arsenal in their own stadium with 1:7. A sporting disaster. And for the fans who had already bought a ticket for the second leg, the fun factor is not too great. After all, the devil would have to be at work if there was to be any excitement at all in this duel in terms of progression.

PSV have therefore announced that they will compensate the fans who bought a ticket for this match. As reported byESPN Netherlands, ticket holders have received an email to this effect: "After the poor result in the home game last week, we are especially grateful for your support and attendance." The club will cover the costs. This will cost PSV around 200,000 francs.

A nice gesture by the club, which should make the fans feel better. PSV has recovered well from the mega defeat. On Saturday, coach Peter Bosz's team celebrated a 2:1 victory against Heerenveen. A result that they would certainly be happy to take on Wednesday, even if it wasn't enough to reach the quarter-finals.

Champions League: Round of 16 matches at a glance