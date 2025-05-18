Luuk de Jong scores the 2:1 against Sparta Rotterdam that leads PSV Eindhoven to its 26th championship title Keystone

PSV Eindhoven are Dutch champions thanks to a comeback in the last five rounds. With a 3:1 victory at Sparta Rotterdam, the Eindhoven team secured the title defense.

On March 30, a preliminary decision seemed to have been made in the Eredivisie. Ajax defeated PSV 2-0 away from home and pulled nine points clear at the top. But with the 37th title in sight, the record champions began to wobble. Only two points were gained from the four games before the final round, which meant that they lost their leading position.

PSV, who had won seven games in a row following their defeat to Ajax, started the final round with a one-point lead. Coach Peter Bosz's team held their nerve in this one. As a result, Ajax's 2-0 home win against Twente was of no use.

For PSV, it is the 26th championship title in the club's history.