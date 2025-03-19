Following the scenes in the 2023 Cup semi-final between Winterthur and Servette, the Zurich public prosecutor's office has brought charges against an alleged pyro thrower. The man is accused of attempted grievous bodily harm, among other things

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Servette fan allegedly threw a lit pyro flare into the crowd at the Cup semi-final.

Several people were slightly injured, including women and children.

The public prosecutor's office has now brought charges of attempted grievous bodily harm and other offenses. Show more

Following the riots at the Cup semi-final between FC Winterthur and Servette Geneva in spring 2023, the public prosecutor's office I of the canton of Zurich has now brought charges against a suspected rioter. The man is accused of deliberately throwing a lit pyro flare into the spectator stands. Several people, including children and women, are said to have been slightly injured.

The scene sparked nationwide outrage at the time. After the final whistle of the match, which Servette won 1-0, several Geneva supporters stormed onto the pitch from the visitors' block. Two of them threw burning pyrotechnics - one hit an advertising hoarding, the other smashed through a safety net and landed in the middle of the home supporters' block.

According to the statement, the accused allegedly made his way through the visitors' section at the end of the match, made his way onto the pitch and threw the flaming torch into the packed spectator area. According to the indictment, he risked injuring those present.

The public prosecutor's office also accuses the man of taking part in further riots after the torch was thrown - both in the stadium and later at Winterthur railroad station. Clashes with security forces also took place there.

The man has to answer to the Winterthur district court for attempted grievous bodily harm, damage to property, multiple breaches of the peace and threats and violence against officers.

As always, the presumption of innocence applies to the accused until the legal conclusion of the proceedings. It is not yet clear when the trial will take place.