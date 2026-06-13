Qatar’s Akram Afif (left) on the ball during a friendly match against Ireland in late May.

“I’ve already achieved a lot, but I want even more” Qatar star Akram Afif has already embarrassed Switzerland once

Afif breaks down the left flank, races alone toward Yvon Mvogo, dribbles past him, and scores. On that November evening eight years ago, it was, from the Swiss perspective, the bitter conclusion to a grueling match. On the other side, Qatar celebrated a fine, prestigious victory thanks to Afif.

At the time, Afif was under contract with Villarreal, making him the first Qatari soccer player ever to make the leap to a club in Spain’s top league. He made his La Liga debut, however, for Sporting Gijón, to which he was loaned shortly after his transfer. The following season, he played on loan for the Belgian club Eupen. His dream of playing for Villarreal never came true.

Goals and assists by the yard

Instead, Afif returned to his homeland and became a celebrated star at Al-Sadd, having won five league titles. According to the “Transfermarkt” portal, the 29-year-old has currently made 257 appearances for the club based in the capital city of Doha, scoring 162 goals and setting up 126 more.

Because he also shines on the national team and leads Qatar to titles at the 2019 and 2024 Asian Championships, he is named Asia’s best soccer player twice.

Last October, when Qatar needed a win against the United Arab Emirates to qualify for the World Cup, Afif played a key role. In the 2-1 victory, he delivered both decisive crosses. No wonder he has long enjoyed the status of a national hero in Qatar. National team coach Julen Lopetegui also heavily relies on him in his team’s game plan.

Crushed by the pressure four years ago

“I’ve already achieved a lot, but I want even more,” the winger says in an interview with FIFA. That includes earning Qatar’s first point at a World Cup.

Four years ago, when Qatar hosted the tournament on home soil, Afif, like the entire team, crumbled under the public pressure. This time, after a grueling qualification campaign, hardly anything is expected of the team.

Afif has yet to be involved in a goal at a World Cup. Now he faces Switzerland on Saturday, a team that has been warned about the qualities of this lively and skillful attacking player.

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