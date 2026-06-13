Just a few hours before the World Cup opener, blue Sport meets with euphoric Qatar fans. They are absolutely confident of victory ahead of the match against Switzerland and have to cheat when asked to name national team players.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you At a public viewing in San Francisco, blue Sport meets Qatar fans.

They are confident of victory ahead of the match against Switzerland—all of them are betting on a win.

But when asked which Swiss national team players they know, they really struggle. Show more

blue Sport meets 15 Qatar fans at a public viewing event in San Francisco. The guys are friendly and in high spirits. And when it comes to their World Cup opener against Switzerland, they’re downright euphoric. They all predict a Qatar victory.

But when asked which Swiss national team players they know, they really start to stumble. One says “Um,” the second says nothing. The third asks, “Zuric?” Another names “Gomez.” Eventually, two names of former national team players do come up: Sommer and Shaqiri.

In a head-to-head matchup, it’s 1-0 for Qatar

In the end, the little contest ends without a winner. Because the first person to name a current national team player—Manuel Akanji—had Googled him beforehand.

No big deal. It’s not much different the other way around. Probably not even the biggest Swiss soccer experts would know any Qatari national team players.

Qatar is certainly the huge underdog. But the Qataris won the only head-to-head match so far 1-0. In November 2018 in Lugano, Vladimir Petkovic was the national team coach at the time. And with Xhaka, Freuler, Fassnacht, Sow, and Mvogo, there were five players on the field back then who are on the World Cup roster.

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