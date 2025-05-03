  1. Residential Customers
Super League Women Qualifying winners YB advance to the playoff final

SDA

3.5.2025 - 19:05

YB coach Imke Wübbenhorst and her team have reached the play-off final
YB coach Imke Wübbenhorst and her team have reached the play-off final
Keystone

The BSC Young Boys women's team has reached the play-off final. After a 3:1 win in the first leg, a 1:1 draw against FC Zurich is enough for the Bernese team in the second leg

Keystone-SDA

03.05.2025, 19:05

As in the first leg, Hungary's Borbala Vincze put Zurich ahead. The cup winners, who were short-handed in the final minutes in Bern's Wankdorf after Briana Eads was given an emergency booking, were unable to score again. Instead, Audrey Remy made it 1-1 in stoppage time, her long-range shot from behind the halfway line ending up in the net because FCZ goalkeeper Noemi Benz had rushed into the opposition penalty area during the final offensive.

This means that qualifying winners YB will play for the championship title in the final, which will be played on May 10 and 17 in a first and second leg. It would be the first since 2011 and the opponent will be determined on Sunday: FC Basel, who won the first leg 2:1, will host GC.

