According to a report in the Italian "Gazzetta dello Sport", Granit Xhaka is putting pressure on Leverkusen to allow him to move to Milan. Although the Rossoneri only finished the season in eighth place and, unlike the Werkself, will not be playing on the European football stage next season, the national team captain seems to prefer a move to Italy.

Bayer are facing a major upheaval. Chief defender Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich) and winger Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool) have already left, while the record transfer of exceptional player Florian Wirtz to the Reds is also imminent. Coach Xabi Alonso, who took the team to a new level, has left for Real Madrid.

Xhaka recently called the departures a "big loss". He left open the possibility that he would definitely remain as a key figure in the rebuilding process. "That takes a lot of energy. And I'm no longer 25, I'll be 33 in September," said Xhaka. The club bosses are likely to find good solutions, the Swiss believes: "Whether with me or without me is another question."

Those responsible at Leverkusen remain passive in the matter and have not yet made any public statements. According to the report, Milan's new sporting director Igli Tare has now approached Leverkusen. Milan are said to have offered ten million euros. Although the offer is too low for Bayer, they are willing to talk.

Where will Granit Xhaka play in the future? Imago

Xhaka still has a long-term contract with the German runners-up until the end of June 2028. In midfield, the Basel player could form a great team with Luka Modric - the long-time Real star is set to join the Rossoneri after the Club World Cup. The duo could be complemented by Valencia's Javi Guerra.

A reported €25 million is being asked for the 22-year-old. Which is still cheaper than the new price tag apparently attached to Ardon Jashari. His employers Bruges want 40 million euros for the Swiss. Although Milan's war chest has been replenished following the departure of Tijjani Reijnders - the Dutchman moved to Man City for just under €60 million - there is still no room for financial excesses under new coach Massimiliano Allegri.