Four goals, numerous chances and one point each for two championship contenders: Lugano and Basel fought a thrilling duel at eye level to kick off the second half of the season. Here's what those directly involved had to say after the final whistle.

Both sides fail several times against the aluminum and mourn the missed chances. Here's what those directly involved had to say in an interview with blue Sport after the game. Show more

FCB captain Xherdan Shaqiri

"It was a good game from both teams. It went back and forth, in the first half we were clearly the better team. Lugano started well in the second half. In the end it was a fair 2:2, both can be satisfied. (...) One of our problems this season is that we make small mistakes from time to time. Like today before the break. We have to stop making them. Then a game like this will turn out differently. But that's football.

It's a great honor for me to lead FC Basel onto the pitch as captain. I grew up in the region and am very proud to be captain. But that doesn't change much about my role, I've been one of many leaders from the very beginning."

Lugano's Renato Steffen

"In the second half, we have to be cool-headed and try to seal the deal. We have two good chances. (...) It's difficult to be happy about the one point, especially after the game. Anyone who knows me knows that for me it's two points lost."

Lugano defender Albian Hajdari

"FCB were clearly better in the game than us in the first half. We struggled, it was a weak first half. In the second half we had everything under control until the last 10 minutes, then came the stupid penalty. (...) It's always difficult to accept, you always want the three points. But you'd rather take a point than none at all in a top-of-the-table clash."

FCB coach Fabio Celestini

"We played very well for 35 minutes, pressed and defended very well. It was also very good tactically. (...) The penalty in the last action of the first half was a pity. That gave Lugano a lot of energy, the second half was more balanced. But a deserved point.

It was very close to a yellow card for Dominik Schmid. I have to be honest. That's why I made a change at half-time, normally he has to be in the dressing room by then. I expect a bit more from Dominik."

Lugano coach Mattia Croci-Torti

"The first 30 minutes weren't easy. But the team responded superbly in the second half. We had the game under control. Too bad we didn't score the third goal. That's football. But we're still first in the table. We can't be satisfied, but I'm proud of the character of my team."