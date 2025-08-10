Sion goalie Anthony Racioppi on the training pitch in Riddes Keystone

Two years ago, Anthony Racioppi was in the national team squad, but then his career stalled. Now the 26-year-old goalkeeper is in Sion, where he is pursuing a seemingly simple goal.

Keystone-SDA SDA

To finally play a full season. Anthony Racioppi wants that more than anything else. He wants to stay injury-free, develop further and gain stability. Something that the Geneva native has achieved at times in his career, but never for a season in a row.

After training at the Olympique Lyon football academy, Racioppi won and then lost the number 1 position in Dijon and then experienced the same in Bern. He initially replaced long-time regular goalkeeper David von Ballmoos and played in the Champions League with YB. That fall, after twelve appearances for the U21s, he was also called up for the senior national team for the first time. Racioppi's path seemed to be mapped out.

But Racioppi often made both strong saves and unfortunate lapses. And because mistakes by goalkeepers are usually particularly serious, the then coach Raphaël Wicky preferred David von Ballmoos again for the second half of the season. The demotion just four months after his promotion was painful. Racioppi wanted to leave Bern at the end of the season.

A year without league appearances

The move abroad seemed logical, but Hull City proved to be a misstep. He was allowed to play one game for the team from the second-highest English league. He made a mistake in the League Cup, which led to a 2-1 defeat. This was followed by no further appearances and a loan to Cologne in the winter, where he also failed to make a serious appearance.

On his return to Switzerland, Racioppi spoke of broken promises at Hull City. In the meantime, however, he no longer wants to see the negatives. "It was an important experience for me," he says. "I learned a lot from the high level of training in England and Germany." Nevertheless, it was clear to him that he needed a club for the current season where he could play.

Barthélémy Constantin was able to offer him this assurance. The FC Sion sporting director immediately signed the goalkeeper to a four-year contract. A sign of trust that Racioppi was only too happy to accept after a difficult few months.

New calm in Sion

But is FC Sion really the right place to find stability? A few years ago, this question would probably have been answered in the negative. In the meantime, however, a certain calm seems to have returned to the Valais club.

Apart from a trip to Russia for a test match, the "good news" has recently dominated in Valais. For example, the club recently announced that it would donate the proceeds from one side of the stand to the village of Blatten, which was affected by the landslide. Instead of the coaching capers that have almost become a tradition in Sion, Didier Tholot has now started the season for the third time in a row. The players also seem to feel at home. When Benjamin Kololli extended his contract, he emphasized that returning to Sion was one of the best decisions of his career.

Racioppi is also very satisfied after just a few weeks. Working with goalkeeping coach Massimo Colomba, who has been employed at Sion since 2022 after ten years at FC Basel, is "great" - and the exchange with the nominal number 2 Francesco Ruberto is also working well. "The team spirit is great anyway."

Another good start

The first two rounds of the championship have shown that the team is on the right track. A comeback like the one in Zurich, when Sion turned a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 win between the 81st and 91st minute, requires great morale. This was followed last weekend by an impressive 4-0 triumph over ambitious Lugano, which even lifted FC Sion to the top of the table.

However, Racioppi and Co. are not getting carried away by the good start. "You can't get too excited now. The season is still long." Even though he was not there last season, he is well aware that Sion started with two wins a year ago - and that they should not get too carried away. Nevertheless, the Valaisans are more ambitious than other clubs. They clearly state that they want to finish in the top six.

A real acid test awaits on Sunday. A year ago, Sion ended a historic dry spell and celebrated their first away league win against YB since 1996. However, their record in Bern over the past three decades is still clearly negative.

For Racioppi, it is above all a return to his old stomping ground. Despite the rather unpleasant ending, the goalkeeper is very relaxed about this return. "Despite everything, the memories are positive. I won three titles in Bern and played in the Champions League. Now I'm looking forward to my return."