Before the opening game of the new Premier League season, Liverpool FC fans pay tribute to Diogo Jota, who died in an accident. During the game, an opponent is racially abused.

Andreas Lunghi

Emotional scenes unfolded ahead of the opening game of the new Premier League season. Liverpool welcome Bournemouth to Anfield Stadium for their first home fixture since the fatal accident involving Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva at the beginning of July.

An impeccably observed period of silence for Diogo and Andre ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0wxIkod0XH — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 15, 2025

During the traditional anthem "You'll Never Walk Alone", pictures and lettering were also held aloft in memory of Jota. During the game, the spectators repeatedly chant Diogo Jota's name.

Then, in the 29th minute, there was an unpleasant scene. Bournemouth player Antoine Semenyo picks up the ball on the touchline and prepares to take a throw-in. He turns towards the stands towards a spectator who is said to have racially insulted him.

"When will it stop ..."

Semenyo goes to referee Anthony Taylor, who interrupts the game. After consultation with the two coaches and captains, the game is restarted after four minutes. As reported bySky, a man was ejected from the stadium by the police after the incident and an investigation was launched.

It was the 25-year-old, of all people, who scored a brace in the second half to turn a 0-2 score into a 2-2 draw and give Bournemouth a dream of a point. Federico Chiesa (88') and Mohamed Salah (94') put an end to this dream shortly before the end of the game.

Team-mate and Bournemouth captain Adam Smith reacted with shock to the scene from the 29th minute in an interview with Sky: "It's unacceptable. I'm shocked it's still happening today. I don't know how Antoine continued to play and score the goals. He's a bit down - something has to be done."

Antoine Semenyo himself showed after the game with a post on Instagram that the episode in Liverpool was not an isolated incident. He posted a screenshot of a racist comment under one of his pictures with the caption: "When will it stop..."