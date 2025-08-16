  1. Residential Customers
After a minute's silence for Diogo Jota Racism scandal overshadows emotional Liverpool victory

Andreas Lunghi

16.8.2025

Liverpool win thanks to wild card Chiesa - Gallery
Liverpool win thanks to wild card Chiesa - Gallery. Scorer Federico Chiesa (l.) is celebrated by the Liverpool fans

Scorer Federico Chiesa (l.) is celebrated by the Liverpool fans

Image: Keystone

Liverpool win thanks to wild card Chiesa - Gallery. Liverpool fans pay tribute to the late Diogo Jota

Liverpool fans pay tribute to the late Diogo Jota

Image: Keystone

Liverpool win thanks to wild card Chiesa - Gallery. A minute's silence was held at Anfield before the opening game

A minute's silence was held at Anfield before the opening game

Image: Keystone

Liverpool win thanks to wild card Chiesa - Gallery. Liverpool fans pay tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who died in a car crash in Spain in early July

Liverpool fans pay tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who died in a car crash in Spain in early July

Image: Keystone

Liverpool win thanks to wild card Chiesa - Gallery. Numerous scarves, flags and banners with pictures and dedications to the two were on display

Numerous scarves, flags and banners with pictures and dedications to the two were on display

Image: Keystone

Liverpool win thanks to wild card Chiesa - Gallery. In memory of Diogo Jota, who died together with his brother André Silva in a car accident in Spain at the beginning of July

In memory of Diogo Jota, who died together with his brother André Silva in a car accident in Spain at the beginning of July

Image: Keystone

Before the opening game of the new Premier League season, Liverpool FC fans pay tribute to Diogo Jota, who died in an accident. During the game, an opponent is racially abused.

16.08.2025, 09:32

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • At the opening game of the new Premier League season, Liverpool FC fans pay tribute to the deceased brothers Diogo Jota and André Silva.
  • During the minute's silence, the fans paid tribute to the two with a beautiful choreography featuring their initials and shirt numbers.
  • In the 29th minute, there was an unpleasant scene when Bournemouth player Antoine Semenyo was racially abused by a fan.
Show more

Emotional scenes unfolded ahead of the opening game of the new Premier League season. Liverpool welcome Bournemouth to Anfield Stadium for their first home fixture since the fatal accident involving Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva at the beginning of July.

During a minute's silence in memory of the two brothers, the fans paid tribute to them with a choreography featuring their initials and shirt numbers.

During the traditional anthem "You'll Never Walk Alone", pictures and lettering were also held aloft in memory of Jota. During the game, the spectators repeatedly chant Diogo Jota's name.

Ekitike scores on debut. Liverpool battle to opening win against Bournemouth

Ekitike scores on debutLiverpool battle to opening win against Bournemouth

Then, in the 29th minute, there was an unpleasant scene. Bournemouth player Antoine Semenyo picks up the ball on the touchline and prepares to take a throw-in. He turns towards the stands towards a spectator who is said to have racially insulted him.

"When will it stop ..."

Semenyo goes to referee Anthony Taylor, who interrupts the game. After consultation with the two coaches and captains, the game is restarted after four minutes. As reported bySky, a man was ejected from the stadium by the police after the incident and an investigation was launched.

It was the 25-year-old, of all people, who scored a brace in the second half to turn a 0-2 score into a 2-2 draw and give Bournemouth a dream of a point. Federico Chiesa (88') and Mohamed Salah (94') put an end to this dream shortly before the end of the game.

Team-mate and Bournemouth captain Adam Smith reacted with shock to the scene from the 29th minute in an interview with Sky: "It's unacceptable. I'm shocked it's still happening today. I don't know how Antoine continued to play and score the goals. He's a bit down - something has to be done."

Antoine Semenyo himself showed after the game with a post on Instagram that the episode in Liverpool was not an isolated incident. He posted a screenshot of a racist comment under one of his pictures with the caption: "When will it stop..."

Antoine Semenyo's post of a racist comment on Instagram.
Antoine Semenyo's post of a racist comment on Instagram.
https://www.instagram.com/stories/antoinesemenyo42/

