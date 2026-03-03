Setting the direction: new coach Rafel Navarro Keystone

The Swiss women's national team start their World Cup qualifying campaign against Northern Ireland on Tuesday. The road to the 2027 finals in Brazil will be rocky. Nevertheless, coach Rafel Navarro is optimistic.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A chicken-skin atmosphere in Basel at the opening ceremony, ecstasy in Geneva after Riola Xhemaili's last-minute goal, a fan march of superlatives in Bern before the quarter-final against Spain: The images of last summer's European Championship at home are still omnipresent. The almost four-week football festival sparked euphoria around women's football and captivated an entire country.

Switzerland as group favorite

Seven months have passed since then. Instead of basking in the spotlight of the major event, the national team is back to everyday life. And that means qualifying for the World Cup. After being relegated from League A of the Nations League without much ado, Switzerland are now contesting the qualifying phase in League B. This means that the road to the 2027 finals in Brazil will be all the more difficult.

Four of the eleven fixed European starting places go to the group winners of League A. The other tickets are awarded via play-offs, which are played in two rounds with first and second legs. Switzerland will reach these if they do not finish their group of four in League B in last place. If they win their group, they will at least avoid a team from League A in the first play-off round. For the SFA team, ranked 25th in the current world rankings, this must be the goal in a group with Northern Ireland (number 44), Turkey (58) and Malta (88).

A new style of play

"It's important for us to win the six games. We'll see what happens after that," said Rafel Navarro the day before the game in Lausanne, not wanting to look too far into the future. The Catalan has been head coach since November. He replaced Pia Sundhage, whose contract was not renewed after the European Championship. Navarro - unlike the Swede - stands for attacking football. Before joining the SFA, the Catalan worked as an assistant coach at FC Barcelona, arguably the best women's team in the world, which has won three of the last five Champions League titles.

Navarro was not yet able to impart his style of play to the team in their first match - no wonder given the limited time he had, especially as he had to leave in the meantime due to the death of his father. The test match defeats against Belgium (1:2) and Wales (2:3) therefore carry little weight. Nevertheless, the coach says: "We have to be more compact when we attack and know what to do when we lose the ball."

It is important to maintain balance, especially against Northern Ireland, who have a strong counter-attacking and physical presence and whom Navarro expects to be straightforward: "When they win the ball, they always look for a direct route to goal, often with crosses. We have to be prepared for that." The advocate of tiki-taka does not want to die in beauty. "In the end, it's the result that counts," Navarro clarifies.

The unanswered question of the number 1

There were no surprises in the line-up. Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, who moved from Seattle to Strasbourg in the winter and was previously under contract in Spain for a long time - including in Barcelona, where she worked with Navarro - is also in the squad. "It was important that we now had a few more days to train. Because there are still many things we can improve," says the 35-year-old. This whole week was correspondingly helpful.

This also applies to Navarro's decision regarding the goalkeeper. "Yes, I've made my decision," said the 40-year-old when asked about the number 1. However, he did not want to reveal who would be in goal for the next two games against Northern Ireland and Malta.

In the two test matches under Navarro, Livia Peng, who was number 1 at the European Championships, and Elvira Herzog were used. Now a third goalkeeper, Irina Fuchs from 1. FC Köln, is involved in the battle for the position between the posts, who - like Herzog in Leipzig and unlike Peng at Chelsea - is a regular at the club.

No matter what Navarro decides: In the end, the Swiss must deliver if they want to produce new images in South America that will stick in people's minds.