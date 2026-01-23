The women’s U19 national team has qualified for the 2026 European Championship. For these young talents, it’s the best showcase to prove themselves for bigger challenges. National team coach Rafel Navarro will also be watching the games.
For the first time since 2018, the Swiss Women’s U19 National Team will compete in a European Championship this summer. Back then, Switzerland was automatically qualified as the host nation. The Swiss women earned four points, finishing in third place behind Norway and Spain (6 points each) and ahead of France (1).
The team, which narrowly missed the semifinals at the time, included Elvira Herzog, Alisha Lehmann, Géraldine Reuteler, Nadine Riesen, Seraina Piubel, and Lara Marti, among others. They have all made their breakthrough and launched professional careers, including appearances for the senior national team. A few others did not make it to the very top or voluntarily chose a different path.
It is highly likely that some players from today’s U19 team will also go on to play for the senior national team. On their way to the final round, the Swiss women knocked out England, among others, a team considered a stronger contender.
blue News therefore asked national team coach Rafel Navarro how he follows the U19 national team’s games and whether there are any players he might call up for the senior national team in the near future. You can find his answers in the video above.
The U19 European Championship groups at a glance.
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