The women’s U19 national team has qualified for the 2026 European Championship. For these young talents, it’s the best showcase to prove themselves for bigger challenges. National team coach Rafel Navarro will also be watching the games.

U19 National Team to Compete in the European Championship Rafel Navarro: “There are a few very interesting players, for example…”

Key facts about the Women’s U19 European Championship The 2026 UEFA Women’s U19 European Championship will take place from June 27 to July 10 in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In Group B, Switzerland will face Spain (June 28), Austria (July 1), and Iceland (July 4) in that order.

Group A consists of host Bosnia and Herzegovina, Germany, Poland, and Sweden.

The group winners will face the runners-up from the other group in the semifinals.

For the first time since 2018, the Swiss Women’s U19 National Team will compete in a European Championship this summer. Back then, Switzerland was automatically qualified as the host nation. The Swiss women earned four points, finishing in third place behind Norway and Spain (6 points each) and ahead of France (1).

The team, which narrowly missed the semifinals at the time, included Elvira Herzog, Alisha Lehmann, Géraldine Reuteler, Nadine Riesen, Seraina Piubel, and Lara Marti, among others. They have all made their breakthrough and launched professional careers, including appearances for the senior national team. A few others did not make it to the very top or voluntarily chose a different path.

It is highly likely that some players from today’s U19 team will also go on to play for the senior national team. On their way to the final round, the Swiss women knocked out England, among others, a team considered a stronger contender.

blue News therefore asked national team coach Rafel Navarro how he follows the U19 national team’s games and whether there are any players he might call up for the senior national team in the near future. You can find his answers in the video above.