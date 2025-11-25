After his short time at YB, Patrick Rahmen used the break for further training - and spent time with none other than Hansi Flick in Barcelona. What the new Winterthur coach learned there about team management and tactics made a lasting impression on him.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you After his dismissal from YB, Patrick Rahmen used the time for further training and spent time with Barça coach Hansi Flick.

Rahmen was impressed by Flick's close and trusting relationship with his players and the consistent implementation of his playing philosophy.

Despite criticism of Flick's offensive system, Rahmen defends his clear line and emphasizes the positive effect on team spirit and style of play. Show more

Patrick Rahmen has been back as coach at FC Winterthur since mid-October. Rahmen coached FCW in the 2023/2024 season and sensationally led the team to 6th place, attracting the attention of Young Boys. In Bern the following season, Rahmen had to leave after just a few weeks and a disastrous start to the season.

The 56-year-old used his time as a coach without a club to further his education. Among other things, Rahmen spent time with Hansi Flick in Barcelona. The contact came about through the Barça assistant coaches Marcus Sorg and Heiko Westermann, whom Rahmen knew from their time together in Germany.

One of his last games as YB coach was also in the Champions League against Barcelona. "I spoke to Hansi Flick for a while before and after the game. That's how it came about and Hansi said: 'No problem, come over'. I was then allowed to be there for a week, which was very interesting. A great experience for me."

Barça success no coincidence

What impressed him most about Flick? "The way he deals with the team. He is very close to the players and communicates closely with them," says Rahmen in an interview with blue Sport.

They all have a relationship of trust with him, even though they are a collection of top players. Flick's approach has a "really extreme" effect on the team, he explains.

Rahmen was also impressed by the fact that the day after a match, all the players trained together outside after an individual training session - regardless of whether they had played beforehand or not. As an observer, the Swiss noted the good atmosphere within the team. "I'm convinced that Flick has really encouraged this with his manner. And it's also important to him that the players exemplify this team spirit," emphasizes Rahmen.

Patrick Rahmen admires Barça coach Hansi Flick. IMAGO/Steinsiek.ch

Flick's approach has confirmed to him what team management should look like. "He knows exactly who needs what," summarizes Rahmen. Flick had already proven this at Bayern.

"It's no coincidence that the team looked like this last season and also now under him," said Rahmen. Rahmen was also impressed by how openly the players and the entire staff treated them as equals. Rahmen: "At Barcelona, this is really lived. That's not normal. I've experienced it differently."

Rahmen defends offensive system of play

Sometimes Flick's very offensive style of play opens up counter-attacking opportunities for the opposition. "He naturally wants to keep the pitch extremely tight. Last season proved him absolutely right," says Rahmen. Now there are teams who are adapting to it a little better. "But they stay true to the system. You can also see that the team is trying to implement it consistently."

Whether you think the approach is right or wrong is up to each coach to decide. Flick remains true to the idea. That doesn't mean that the German wouldn't adapt something, but the basic approach is the same. "You don't get the feeling that the players think it's no longer the right thing to do. Of course they have run into a counter-attack here and there, but they see added value in this alignment," says Rahmen.

What does Flick want to see from his team? "Possession of the ball, attacking football, with deep runs and a high-level defense," is how Rahmen sums up the goal. You can find out whether Yamal & Co will also show this at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea live on blue Sport from 9pm.