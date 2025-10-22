Patrick Rahmen is back at FC Winterthur. During his presentation, the 56-year-old Basel native explains in an interview with blue Sport how he wants to lead FCW out of the crisis.

Syl Battistuzzi

Patrick Rahmen is back at the Schützenwiese. On Wednesday, he signed a contract until 2027 and conducted his first training session in the afternoon. Rahmen was already coach at Winterthur between 2023 and 2024 before moving to YB.

"It was a very nice feeling to see all the people here again. When I left, everything was already very warm, there were no bad words, and now the welcome was warm again," says Rahmen in an interview with blue Sport. "I still know half the team well. Now I've also seen the other players for the first time."

As bottom of the Super League, Rahmen is immediately challenged; after nine games, Winti are still waiting for their first win of the season and are bottom of the table. "Of course I know that it's a big challenge. But I also know what can be achieved here."

Can they catch up again?

FCW has already proven several times how it can find its way out of difficult situations, Rahmen continues. "Uli managed an incredible comeback with this team last season. You can't always rely on that always working out, but I'm happy to take on the challenge. I am convinced that we can be successful again."

Uli Forte had to pack his bags after the unsuccessful start to the season. What does Rahmen want to do differently now? "Dealing with the players is important to me. Who needs what to be a better player? Where can I provide the best support? That's important to me," says Rahmen. "Of course, it would be easier to have a preparation and start with the first game. But it's different now and I've adjusted to that."