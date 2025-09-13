As Managing Director of Europe LAFC, Harald Gärtner (left) heads up the cooperation between GC and Los Angeles FC. KEYSTONE

A week ago, the German third division club FC Ingolstadt had a raid carried out on its offices. The reason for this was unclear payments to a company owned by the wife of current GC boss Harald Gärtner.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The current Managing Director Europe of LAFC Harald Gärtner, who heads the cooperation between GC and LAFC, was Managing Director of FC Ingolstadt from 2007 to 2019.

Last week, the German third division club was raided due to unclear payments allegedly made by the club to a company owned by Gärtner's wife.

The 56-year-old confirmed the investigations and deemed them "completely inexplicable", as reported by the Donaukurier. Show more

A week ago, the police arrived at the offices of FC Ingolstadt with a search warrant. According to a report in the "Donaukurier", this came about as a result of an anonymous complaint.

Specifically, the officers wanted to inspect documents justifying payments to a company. The company in question belonged to the wife of Harald Gärtner, Managing Director Europe of Los Angeles FC and the head of cooperation between Grasshopper Club Zurich and the US club.

The background to this is a previous consultancy agreement with the 56-year-old, who was Managing Director at Ingolstadt between January 2007 and March 2019. The consultancy fee is said to have been paid into the business account of his wife, who runs a company as a nutritionist but also offers consultancy services to sports clubs. The case is said to date back several years.

Gärtner: "Completely inexplicable"

According to the "Donaukurier" newspaper, the amount is said to be in the low six-figure range. The allegation is embezzlement and if the suspicion is confirmed, Ingolstadt would possibly be the injured party.

Gärtner confirmed the investigations to the regional newspaper and considers them "completely inexplicable". He did not wish to comment further.

The German Association also made statements in the "Donaukurier". According to club president Peter Jackwerth, all contracts have been submitted and for him the matter is "settled".

For Florian Günzler, the commercial director of Fussball-GmbH, the case is not an issue. The GmbH has never had any business connections with the company in question. The money is said to have flowed from the shareholder FC Ingolstadt 04 e. V. and not from the football GmbH.

As a spokeswoman for the Ingolstadt public prosecutor's office confirmed to the newspaper, the case is not closed and "further investigative steps" are being taken. No further searches have yet been carried out.

