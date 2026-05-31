  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Players were already eating Rain shower causes a curious interruption to the Nati test match

Moritz Meister

31.5.2026

The ball hardly rolled at Kybunpark due to the heavy rain
The ball hardly rolled at Kybunpark due to the heavy rain
KEYSTONE

The Nati's commanding 4:1 victory over Jordan in the last test match before their departure to the USA came to a curious end. Referee Saggi stopped the game twice.

31.05.2026, 17:42

31.05.2026, 18:18

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A heavy thunderstorm meant that Switzerland's test match in St. Gallen seemed to end prematurely shortly before the end.
  • Players and fans assumed that the game was already over before the teams returned to the pitch after an interruption.
  • Despite the difficult conditions, the last three minutes were still played so that the match could be officially scored.
Show more

Shortly before the end of the test match, a heavy thunderstorm hit Kybunpark in St. Gallen. The ever-increasing rain, thunder and lightning then ensured that the referee Rohit Saggi from Norway seemingly brought the match to an end after 88 minutes.

Murat Yakin's team had already completed a lap of honor through the arena and were celebrated by the remaining fans in the pouring rain. For most, it seemed as if the game was already over. Manuel Akanji also confirmed this in an interview with SRF after the game: "The referee has already told us that the game is over, the first people have already started eating."

Yakin's team in good form. Swiss national team wins 4:1 against Jordan before leaving for the USA

Yakin's team in good formSwiss national team wins 4:1 against Jordan before leaving for the USA

After a break, however, the teams returned to the pitch to finish the remaining three minutes, as otherwise the match could not be scored. The ball hardly rolled on the soaked turf at Kybunpark and the VAR had already packed his bags. But not much happened in the last three minutes of the game anyway. Before the Norwegian referee finally brought the game to a close.

Comments on the game

More football

Bundesliga. Adi Hütter becomes Frankfurt coach again

BundesligaAdi Hütter becomes Frankfurt coach again

"He crowns himself with PSG"Much praise and recognition for PSG's successful coach Luis Enrique

Press review of the Champions League final.

Press review of the Champions League final"Build Luis Enrique a statue in Paris"