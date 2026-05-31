The ball hardly rolled at Kybunpark due to the heavy rain KEYSTONE

The Nati's commanding 4:1 victory over Jordan in the last test match before their departure to the USA came to a curious end. Referee Saggi stopped the game twice.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you A heavy thunderstorm meant that Switzerland's test match in St. Gallen seemed to end prematurely shortly before the end.

Players and fans assumed that the game was already over before the teams returned to the pitch after an interruption.

Despite the difficult conditions, the last three minutes were still played so that the match could be officially scored. Show more

Shortly before the end of the test match, a heavy thunderstorm hit Kybunpark in St. Gallen. The ever-increasing rain, thunder and lightning then ensured that the referee Rohit Saggi from Norway seemingly brought the match to an end after 88 minutes.

Murat Yakin's team had already completed a lap of honor through the arena and were celebrated by the remaining fans in the pouring rain. For most, it seemed as if the game was already over. Manuel Akanji also confirmed this in an interview with SRF after the game: "The referee has already told us that the game is over, the first people have already started eating."

After a break, however, the teams returned to the pitch to finish the remaining three minutes, as otherwise the match could not be scored. The ball hardly rolled on the soaked turf at Kybunpark and the VAR had already packed his bags. But not much happened in the last three minutes of the game anyway. Before the Norwegian referee finally brought the game to a close.

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