Ivan Rakitic is winding down his successful career in Croatia. In an interview with blue Sport, the 36-year-old reveals why he decided against returning to Switzerland and what it was like in Saudi Arabia.

Jan Arnet

Ivan Rakitic, you moved from Saudi Arabia to Croatia in the summer. Why did nothing come of a return to FC Basel?

No one from FC Basel ever called (laughs). I was in contact with people and various clubs from Switzerland, but unfortunately almost never with Basel. That's why it was never an issue.

Instead, you signed for Hajduk Split.

Hajduk really stepped on the gas. They really wanted me. It was special for me to have the opportunity to play in Croatia at the end of my career. That's why I chose Hajduk.

Which Swiss teams did you have contact with?

I'd rather keep that to myself (laughs). I don't want to put anyone in an awkward situation. But I was really close to signing for another Swiss club. But the move to Croatia was a matter of the heart.

Did you think: if you go back to Switzerland, then only to Basel?

Actually, yes. But since Bernhard Heusler left FCB, contact with the club has diminished more and more. There came a point when I no longer had any contact with the club management at all. It would have been incredibly difficult and unpleasant for me to come to Switzerland and not wear the Basel jersey but a different one. But I have to admit that it almost happened.

But would you have gone to FC Basel?

I would definitely have liked to sit down with the people in charge and talk to them. Marco Streller called me a few years ago, but that was a really long time ago. Back then, it wasn't the right time for him to return. I haven't heard anything since then. For something like that to happen, both sides really have to want it.

You played in Spain for 13 years, won everything with Barça and became an icon in Sevilla. Then came the move to Saudi Arabia at the beginning of this year. After a few months, this adventure was over again. How was it there?

It was really great, I was happy. If it hadn't worked out with Hajduk Split, I would probably still be there today. But perhaps my heart had a little more power than my head. And my wife also wanted to go to Croatia and get to know the country.

This is also your first time living in Croatia, isn't it?

Yes, my wife asked me what it was like to live in Croatia. I told her: I have no idea! (laughs) I've only been there as a tourist or when I was with the national team. Other than that, I didn't know much. But now my heart has drawn me to Croatia.

