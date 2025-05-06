He is one of Barcelona's last Champions League heroes. Ivan Rakitic talks to blue Sport about the semi-final clash against Inter, the hype surrounding Lamine Yamal, star airs and graces and the best Barcelona since 2015.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Champions League semi-final second leg between Inter and Barcelona will be ultra-exciting after the 3:3 draw (21:00 on blue Sport). Ex-Barça star Ivan Rakitic is also looking forward to the thriller.

"It will be difficult for Barça", says Rakitic to blue Sport, "Inter can get a lot out of relatively little".

All eyes will once again be on Barça's Lamine Yamal (17) today. The super-talented teenager with low-slung trousers and recently bleached hair. Star airs and graces? Rakitic: "No. That's all part of it at this age. Let Lamine Yamal dance in peace and enjoy him!" Show more

Ivan Rakitic followed the 3:3 between Barcelona and Inter last week very closely; the former Barça star accompanied the spectacle as a pundit for "Radio Cope". He enjoyed it, he says when blue Sport meets him in Split.

Unusual perspective: Ivan Rakitic works as a Barça expert for "Radio Cope". zVg

Ivan Rakitic, do you think Barça can win the premier league title?

Ivan Raktic: No question, Barcelona can do it. But it will be difficult, even just qualifying for the final. We saw in the first leg that Inter can get a lot out of relatively little. This is a Champions League semi-final. Every little mistake will be punished. I wish Barcelona the best of luck and hope that they can be in this big final.

Possession, passes, shots on goal, Barcelona dominated all the match statistics apart from the goal difference...

... that came as no surprise. Everyone expected Barcelona to dominate. Only the result was a surprise. 3 shots on goal, 3 goals, Inter were extremely efficient, especially Denzel Dumfries played a perfect game with his two goals, the assist and his super speed.

The headlines of the evening, however, belonged solely to Barça's youngster Lamine Yamal.

And rightly so. It's simply incredible what he can do at his age and how important he already is for the team. Lamine Yamal has had a huge game.

With sunglasses and blond hair: Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after winning the Copa del Rey. KEYSTONE

He has already played over 100 games for Barcelona, yet he is only 17 and not even allowed to drive.

But he is really fast on his scooter.

On the pitch, he wears his pants provocatively low, his hair is now blond and he recently celebrated with two pairs of sunglasses on his head. Are these the first signs of star allure? Should we be worried?

No, you don't have to. It's all part of life at this age. Let Lamine Yamal dance in peace and enjoy it!

You can say that your two girls shouldn't suddenly be wearing their pants so low because of Lamine Yamal...

That's true. (Laughs). Watch out, now the boys are suddenly all coming home with blond hair!

Is the current Barcelona the best Barça since your Champions League-winning team of 2015?

The current team is very strong. Whether it's as good as our team back then will only become clear at the very end of the season. Hansi Flick's team has it in their own hands; in the end, all teams in the world are measured by titles. It's only the titles that count. I hope Barcelona win the treble in the end.

There's been a bit of a debate in Spain about whether Lamine Yamal would have been a regular in your Barça team. It was the miracle team with Iniesta, Xavi, Suarez, Neymar, Piqué, Busquets, Dani Alves and Messi.

Of course, everyone would have been delighted to have Yamal in their team. But the problem is that in my Barça, Leo (Lionel Messi; ed.) played in his position. Nobody can keep up with Leo at the moment. He's the best player in the history of football. When Leo plays in your position, there's no room for anyone else. Not even Lamine Yamal.

Ivan Rakitic played 310 games for Barcelona between 2014 and 2020, scoring 77 times (35 goals and 42 assists). In the 2015 Champions League final (3:1 over Juventus Turin), he gave Barça the lead in the 4th minute. In addition to the Champions League, Rakitic also won the league four times and the cup four times with Barcelona.

The video highlights from the first leg