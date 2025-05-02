blue Sport meets Barça hero Ivan Rakitic (37) in Split and talks to him about the phenomenon that is Lamine Yamal and his great Barça squad, with whom he won the Champions League in 2015.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you blue Sport meets former Barça star Ivan Rakitic after his training session with Hajduk in Split.

The evening before, Rakitic commented on the 3-3 Champions League draw between Barcelona and Inter Milan for Croatian radio station "Cope".

Like everyone else, the Croatian football hero was thrilled by the performance of 17-year-old Lamine Yamal. Nevertheless, he says that the gem would not have had a regular place at his Barça in 2015. His reasoning makes sense. Show more

After the 3-3 draw against Inter, Lamine Yamal was showered with praise for his 100th appearance in a Barça shirt. The exceptional 17-year-old talent overwhelmed one of the best defenses in the world. He has outplayed, out-danced and shaken off Milan's defense in succession. Even Inter coach Simone Inzaghi raves: "Lamine Yamal is a phenomenon that is born every 50 years."

Inzaghi saw Yamal play live for the first time. Barça coach Hansi Flick sees the youngster every day. "I've said it many times: he's a genius," said the German. His big wish: "Lamine Yamal should continue like this and enjoy it."

"It's unbelievable how important he already is for Barça"

Of course, former Barça star Ivan Rakitic also watched the 3:3 spectacle. Attentively, in fact: he was commentating for Croatian radio station "Cope". The next day, blue Sport meets Rakitic after Hajduk Split's morning training session. "Watching and commentating was fun."

Lamine Yamal dances with the Inter players. KEYSTONE

He says: "I'm surprised by the result, but not by the game. Like everyone else, I expected Barça to dominate." And what does he say about Lamine Yamal? "It's incredible what he's already managed to do and how important he already is for the team. Lamine Yamal has played a huge game."

"You can just enjoy this boy"

Lamine Yamal is considered the best footballer of his age after Pelé. At 17, he is not even allowed to drive yet. "But he's incredibly fast on his scooter," says Rakitic and laughs. "You can just enjoy this boy on the pitch, you don't have to be Spanish or a Barça fan to do that."

A small debate has broken out in Spain: Would Lamine Yamal also have a regular place in the Barça team of 2015? It is the team of the last Champions League winners, Rakitic's team with Iniesta, Xavi, Suarez, Neymar, Piqué, Busquets, Dani Alves and Messi.

Messi, Neymar and Suarez celebrate with final goalscorer Rakitic. KEYSTONE

Rakitic says: "Everyone would be delighted to have Yamal in the team. His problem is that Leo (Lionel Messi; ed.) played in his position at my Barça. Nobody can keep up with Leo at the moment. He's the best player in the history of football. When Leo plays in your position, there's no room for anyone else. Not even Yamal."

Naturally, Rakitic has faith in Hansi Flick's Barça team led by Lamine Yamal to win the Champions League, the greatest possible triumph in club football.

Rakitic kisses the trophy of all trophies, the Champions League trophy. KEYSTONE

You might also be interested in