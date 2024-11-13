Ralf Rangnick is annoyed with the ÖFB leadership. Matthias Schrader/AP

Ralf Rangnick, the Austrian team manager, is unhappy with the leadership of the ÖFB and threatens to resign if the team fails to qualify for the World Cup. Despite the sporting successes, things are boiling behind the scenes.

Ralf Rangnick, who has been team manager of the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) since May 2022, has revealed tensions with the association's leadership. The experienced coach, who led the team to the European Championship finals, said that there had been no talks about extending his contract so far. He also sharply criticized the dismissal of former managing director Bernhard Neuhold. Rangnick made it clear that he would resign if the team failed to qualify for the World Cup. "You can't just take us for fools," said Rangnick.

Despite an offer from FC Bayern in May of this year, Rangnick decided to stay in Austria. He emphasized that it was not necessary to discuss a contract extension or an expansion of his powers, although these topics had been raised by ÖFB president Klaus Mitterdorfer. Mitterdorfer himself did not wish to comment when asked by APA.

World Cup participation as a condition

Rangnick made it clear that the performance principle was his top priority. "If we don't qualify for the World Cup, I will no longer be team boss one day later, regardless of my contract," explained the 66-year-old.

Rangnick was particularly annoyed by the sudden departure of Bernhard Neuhold, who played a central role as managing director of ÖFB-Wirtschaftsbetriebe. "Removing Neuhold from one day to the next without replacing him doesn't work without damaging the national team. He was the first point of contact for all issues. If you decide that Bernhard Neuhold is no longer there, then there must be an equivalent or better replacement for him on the same day," Rangnick emphasized.

