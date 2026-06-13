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World Cup Ralf Rangnick remains Austria's national team coach

SDA

13.6.2026 - 19:50

Ralf Rangnick led Austria to its first World Cup since 1998
Ralf Rangnick led Austria to its first World Cup since 1998
Keystone

Ralf Rangnick remains Austria’s national team coach.

Keystone-SDA

13.06.2026, 19:50

The 67-year-old German has extended his contract, which was set to expire after the World Cup, through the 2028 European Championship campaign in the UK and Ireland, according to Austria’s Football Association (ÖFB). Most recently, Rangnick was courted by AC Milan, which is looking for a new sporting director.

Austria kicks off its first World Cup since 1998 early Wednesday morning Swiss time against Jordan. Its other group-stage opponents are World Champions Argentina and Algeria.

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