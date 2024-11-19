Nati player Ramona Bachmann and her wife Charlotte Baret are going to be parents. They announced the baby news on social media.

Jan Arnet

"We are so happy to announce that baby Bachmann Baret is on the way," wrote Ramona Bachmann and her wife Charlotte Baret in a joint Instagram post. "Charlotte is now 4 months pregnant and we can't wait to welcome our baby home."

They came up with something creative to announce the baby news. In the style of an agent, Bachmann hands her wife a newspaper. They sit down in a café and open the "Baby Times" at the same time, in which the good news is printed in large letters.

Bachmann and Baret got married in Paris in the summer of 2023. The big celebration followed last winter on La Réunion, Baret's home island.