Football star Ramona Bachmann is a role model in many ways. Even more significant than her impressive success on the pitch is probably the way she deals with taboo subjects.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Long-time national team star Ramona Bachmann missed the home European Championships due to a cruciate ligament rupture.

In the months beforehand, she suffers from mental health problems that gradually get worse and worse. At the end of December 2024, Bachmann is at the end of her tether and is admitted to a clinic.

She talks to blue Sport in detail about the worst time of her life. Above all, she does this to encourage others with similar problems.

Ramona Bachmann is a pioneer of Swiss women's football. At the age of 16, she broke off her apprenticeship at the post office to go all-in on football. She did this at a time when it still sounded like a bad joke in this country. Bachmann doesn't care, she follows her dreams. Untypically Swiss, she said as a teenager that she wanted to become a world-class footballer.

And so, in 2007, she moved to top Swedish club Umea to play alongside the best female footballer in the world at the time, Brazil's Marta, who won the Footballer of the Year award six times between 2006 and 2018.

Ramona Bachmann (left) played alongside Brazilian star player Marta Imago

Six months after moving to Sweden, Bachmann made her debut for the national team in June 2007. It was the final starting shot in a career marked by success. Her achievements off the pitch are just as impressive as her performances on it. Bachmann is a trailblazer and role model.

There are no taboo subjects for Bachmann

The 153-time international is just as open about her homosexuality, becoming a mother in a same-sex relationship and her mental health problems as she is about football. She does the latter for the first time shortly before the European Championships, which she will miss due to a cruciate ligament rupture. In an interview with blue Sport, she looks back on the worst time of her life.

At the end of December 2024, after a long period of suffering, she suffered a total breakdown. Bachmann is at the end of her tether and admits herself to a clinic. "The whole thing started three years earlier. I didn't know what was going on for a long time. I had lots of symptoms and couldn't classify them. It just kept getting worse and worse."

"I could no longer control my thoughts"

For months, the professional footballer struggled with sleep problems and reached a state that was almost unbearable. "At some point, it got to the point where I could no longer control my thoughts and became afraid of myself." Bachmann had suicidal thoughts. "That's when I realized that this was a very dangerous situation and that I had to get help."

Her wife Charlotte Baret, who has been an important support to her over the years, had already advised her to do so earlier. Her parents and friends had also known that she was not well. But no one suspected how bad her condition really was. "It was incredibly difficult and shocking for those around me. A lot of tears were shed. They were all scared for me."

She said things that no one could have imagined. For example, that she wouldn't care if she had a heart attack. The main thing was that the nightmare would end. "It was unbearable pain, as if someone was constantly hitting my hand with a hammer. I just wanted it to be over. That's when I said that I needed help because otherwise I wouldn't survive."

Suicidal thoughts? You can find help here: These services are available around the clock for people in suicidal crises and for those around them.

Dargebotene Hand counseling hotline: Telephone number 143 or www.143.ch

counseling hotline: Telephone number 143 or www.143.ch Pro Juventute counseling hotline (for children and young people): Telephone number 147 or www.147.ch

counseling hotline (for children and young people): Telephone number 147 or www.147.ch Further addresses and information: www.reden-kann-retten.ch

Addresses for people who have lost someone to suicide:



Refugium: Association for bereaved people after suicide



Sea of fog: Perspectives after the suicide of a parent

Her wife's pregnancy as a trigger

At this time, her wife is already pregnant, which causes her additional stress. "I was barely able to look after myself and knew that I would soon have a huge responsibility and that it was not really possible to look after my own child in my condition. That put even more pressure on me. I suddenly had the feeling that I wouldn't be able to look after my family. I had fears about the future that I had never experienced before."

At the same time, however, the pregnancy also motivated her to get the help she had long needed. She is in the clinic for seven weeks. After that, she gave everything she had to fulfill her dream of taking part in the European Championships. But the dream does not come true because Bachmann tears her cruciate ligament shortly before the European Championships.

"That was a big shock. The home European Championships would have been a huge highlight of my career." At the same time, a lot of pressure was taken off her, as she was far from her best form three weeks before the tournament. "It would have been a fight against time that I couldn't really have won."

Fortunately, Bachmann is "doing very well" again today. Although she is going through an exhausting rehab and being a mother is "sometimes really exhausting", the positive aspects outweigh the negative ones. "My son Luan gives me an incredible amount. We have now developed very good routines. And yes, he brings us mega, mega joy!"

Why Bachmann talks so openly about her problems

But why did Bachmann go public with her story? She says that it helped her to hear stories from people who had gone through similar things. However, she noticed that only a few people would talk about it. Yet Bachmann believes this is so important and says: "You feel very, very alone at that moment. And when you know that there are other people who have experienced and survived something like this, it gives you courage and you don't feel quite so alone. That's super important. It can even save a life!"

Ramona Bachmann talks in detail about her dark time