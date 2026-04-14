Ramona Bachmann tears her cruciate ligament shortly before the home European Championships. Despite the painful setback, the 35-year-old has not yet written off the national team chapter. On the contrary.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ramona Bachmann tore her cruciate ligament shortly before the home European Championships last summer and has been out injured ever since.

In an interview with blue Sport, the 153-time national team player reveals that national team coach Rafel Navarro has contacted her several times.

According to the 35-year-old YB player, it is a major goal of hers to return to the national team. Show more

Ahead of the home European Championship, there are discussions about the fitness of national team player Ramona Bachmann. Is the long-time star player ready to play a European Championship? A tournament where the recovery time between two games is short? Ultimately, these are all questions to which there are no answers. Bachmann tore her cruciate ligament shortly before the tournament. The dream of playing the European Championships at home was shattered.

Looking back, Bachmann does say that it was a certain relief for her, as all the pressure had been lifted. Bachmann had been suffering from severe depression in the months beforehand and was therefore not in the best of health. The European Championships almost came too soon for her, even though she trained hard, perhaps even too hard, for them.

Bachmann then signed a contract with YB in the summer. This was despite the fact that it was clear that she would be out for several more months. The final hope was that she would be able to make her debut for the Bernese side in the cup final. This did not happen, however, as an injury to her foot slowed her down. It is therefore still uncertain whether she will return to the pitch this season. However, she says she will not push for it, as getting properly healthy is her top priority. However, she should be ready to fully attack by the new season at the latest.

Ramona Bachmann (right) played her last games in April 2025 before tearing her cruciate ligament in June in preparation for the European Championships. Keystone

"I had very good talks with Rafel"

In the run-up to the Swiss national team's two World Cup qualifiers against Turkey, blue Sport met Ramona Bachmann in Bern and talked about the national team, among other things. She watches all the games, says the 153-time international, who has already scored 60 goals in a national team shirt. "I'm extremely interested, it's my team and I know everyone very well." And she wants to keep it that way. "It's absolutely one of my goals to play for the national team again."

She doesn't want the injury to end her national team career. And she certainly seems to play a role in the thoughts of coach Rafel Navarro. "I had very good talks with Rafel. He contacted me several times," reveals Bachmann. She is convinced that the new system of play suits her and that it would be "incredible fun" to play this type of football.

For now, however, it's all about getting healthy. "The challenge will be to get myself in the best possible physical condition so that I can play for the national team again."

"Six points against Turkey"

As far as the upcoming World Cup qualifiers are concerned, she is confident that Switzerland will deliver: "There are definitely six points in the two games against Turkey."

Even if the road to the World Cup is still long due to the complicated mode, Switzerland would take the next step towards Brazil with two wins. Ramona Bachmann would also like to see Switzerland qualify for the finals. After all, who would have deserved a World Cup appearance in football-mad Brazil more than Bachmann, who has done so much for Swiss football?