Shock for the women's national team Ramona Bachmann misses home European Championships with suspected cruciate ligament rupture

Sandro Zappella

12.6.2025

Ramona Bachmann will apparently miss the home European Championships.
Ramona Bachmann will apparently miss the home European Championships.
Keystone

The Swiss women's national team looks set to lose one of its figureheads for the home European Championships. The 34-year-old Ramona Bachmann is likely to miss the European Championships with a serious knee injury.

12.06.2025, 08:55

12.06.2025, 09:43

As reported by "Blick", Ramona Bachmann has been ruled out for the home European Championships. The 34-year-old suffered a serious knee injury during training at the Swiss camp in Magglingen on Wednesday. This is likely to rule her out of the home European Championships, which begin on July 2. However, official confirmation is still pending. According to information from blue Sport, Bachmann is on his way to an MRI in Bern this Thursday morning to get clarification. A cruciate ligament rupture is suspected.

Switzerland would lose a lot of experience if Bachmann were to miss out. The Lucerne native has scored 60 goals in 153 international matches and has played in all four of the national team's finals to date.

Bachmann's fitness has recently been a talking point. While national team coach Pia Sundhage said that Bachmann was not yet fit, the 34-year-old disagreed. Bachmann recently underwent a medical test in Zurich. blue Sport has learned that her body reacted as if she was overtrained.

*Update to follow*

