Ramona Bachmann joins Young Boys. Imago

The YB women are getting some big-name reinforcements. Three-time Swiss Women's Player of the Year Ramona Bachmann is moving to the Swiss champions. The striker has signed a contract until 2028, as the club announced.

Sandro Zappella

The 35-year-old Bachmann is currently still recovering from a cruciate ligament rupture she suffered last June at the European Championship training camp with the Swiss national team. If her recovery goes well, the 153-time international, who has scored 60 goals for Switzerland, should make her debut for YB in the spring.

Bachmann last played in Switzerland for FC Luzern (then LUwin.ch) in the 2006/2007 season. After that, she was under contract in Sweden (Umea and Rosengard), Germany (Wolfsburg), England (Chelsea), France (Paris Saint-Germain) and the USA (Atlanta and Houston Dash). She left Houston prematurely last September. Since then she has been without a club.

At YB, coached by Imke Wübbenhorst, Bachmann, who has won a total of eight championships in Sweden, Germany and England, will also gain experience in other areas, such as youth development and sports assistance.