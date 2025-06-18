Instead of preparing for the European Championships, Ramona Bachmann will undergo cruciate ligament surgery on Wednesday. According to Inka Grings in the home game, communication was also poor. Former national team striker Humm generally lacks a clear plan.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the football talk Heimspiel, presenter Katja Haas talks about the women's national team with former national team coach Inka Grings, former national team player Fabienne Humm and Head of Sport blue News Michael Wegmann.

One topic is the communication surrounding Ramona Bachmann and her state of fitness.

Even before Bachmann tore her cruciate ligament, there was disagreement about her fitness. Grings calls the way in which the association communicated in the Bachmann case "pretty unfavorable."

Fabienne Humm generally lacks a clear plan. "How do you want to play? What does the system look like? Which players do you rely on?" Show more

Even before she suffered a cruciate ligament rupture on Wednesday, Ramona Bachmann was one of the most discussed topics in the women's national team.

The attacking player was a constant topic. The fact that the 34-year-old mostly sat on the bench and only played 36 minutes for the national team in 2025 was not universally understood. Her fitness became a controversy.

Ramona's father Martin Bachmann told blue Sport at the beginning of June: "Ramona thinks she's fit. The association sees it differently." National team coach Pia Sundhage then made it clear once again that the striker was not fit at the moment. And this only a few minutes after Bachmann arrived at the national team camp with the results of a medical examination. The diagnosis: her body showed symptoms of overtraining. This was not an issue at the press conference.

Grings: "You sort things like that out internally"

In the program Heimspiel on blue Sport, former national team coach Inka Grings criticized Sundhage's communication. "It's perfectly fine for a coach to have a clear opinion. Of course the coach sees her player differently than a father sees his daughter. But I find it quite unfavorable that communication takes place in this way on the back of a player."

Grings continued: "You sort things like that out internally." You have to communicate with the outside world in such a way that you speak the same language as much as possible. "You have to protect the players, especially an experienced player like Ramona. It's almost a cannibalization in the press to talk about it like that." That's not fair to Bachmann.

Humm: "I don't have a clear plan"

Former national team player Fabienne Humm also speaks of a "somewhat unfortunate" media conference and calls the whole story "questionable". She wonders: "Does Sundhage even know about the status of her players?"

Humm continues: "From the outside, I don't have a clear plan. How do you want to play? What does the system look like? Which players do they rely on? That unsettles me as a fan from the outside. For me, it's haphazard." But Sundhage has enough experience, Humm continued, "she has coached enough national teams."

The discussions about Bachmann are now history anyway. Following her cruciate ligament rupture, it is clear that she will have to watch her colleagues from the stands at the European Championships.

