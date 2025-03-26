Ramona Bachmann and Charlotte Baret are soon to become parents. Now it is also clear whether the child is a boy or a girl. Bachmann has come up with something special for the gender announcement.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ramona Bachmann announced the sex of her child with wife Charlotte Baret just a few weeks before the birth.

The Nati player stepped into a ball and blue color appeared. It will be a boy.

One thing is clear: the baby will not be born in the USA, where Bachmann and Baret live. Show more

Ramona Bachmann and her wife Charlotte Baret announced the baby news in November. At the time, Baret was four months pregnant. In other words: The child will be born in mid-April, early May.

A few weeks before the due date, Bachmann revealed the secret of the sex on social media. The national team player holds a ball in her hands and gets ready to kick it. If blue powder comes out, it's a boy, if it's pink, it's a girl.

The ball bursts and Bachmann is enveloped in blue. Her teammates celebrate the moment on the spot. "And it's a ...", Bachmann writes under a post on Instagram, followed by a baby boy emoji.

Bachmann and Baret have been married since summer 2023. The Swiss woman plays football for Houston Dash. AsBlickwrites, the boy will not be born at their shared place of residence in the USA. "The state of Texas does not protect the rights of women and babies if there is something wrong with the pregnancy," wrote Baret in an Instagram story. Another reason: if the child is born in the USA, it automatically receives American citizenship and would have to pay taxes for the States for the rest of its life - even if it no longer lives there.

Where the child will be born is anyone's guess. Baret is French and was in Paris according to Blick (as of mid-March).

