Ramona Bachmann will apparently miss the home European Championships.

The Swiss women's national team has lost one of its figureheads for the home European Championships. The 34-year-old Ramona Bachmann has torn the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee and will miss the tournament in Switzerland.

Sandro Zappella

Ramona Bachmann has been ruled out of the home European Championships. The 34-year-old suffered a serious knee injury during training at the Swiss camp in Magglingen on Wednesday. According to information from blue Sport, she has torn the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee.

This rules out her participation in the home European Championships starting on July 2. However, official confirmation is still pending. With the loss of Bachmann, Switzerland loses a lot of experience. The Lucerne native has scored 60 goals in 153 international matches and has played in all four of the national team's finals to date.

Bachmann's fitness has recently been a talking point. While national team coach Pia Sundhage said that Bachmann was not yet fit, the 34-year-old disagreed. Bachmann recently underwent a medical test in Zurich. blue Sport has learned that her body reacted as if she was overtrained.

