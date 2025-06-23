Ramona Bachmann will miss the Swiss national team's home European Championships due to a cruciate ligament rupture. KEYSTONE

National team player Ramona Bachmann speaks publicly about mental health problems for the first time. Bachmann keeps it to herself for a long time before her dad Martin gets the ball rolling.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Ramona Bachmann suffered from generalized anxiety disorder and panic disorder. Bachmann kept a low profile for a year, telling no one about it.

Last fall, Bachmann communicated to those around her what was going on inside her. Her father Martin Bachmann advised her to seek professional help.

The stay at the private clinic in Meiringen bore fruit and brought color back into her life. Bachmann: "It's so important to open up. You can save your life if you talk about it. Showing that you're not well is strength." Show more

Ramona Bachmann tears her cruciate ligament in mid-June and is ruled out of the European Championships at home. "I'm devastated," the footballer says in response.

She was also going through difficult times before the injury. On SRF, Bachmann talks about the psychological problems that accompanied her. Emptiness, panic and anxiety attacks.

Bachmann remained silent for a year, keeping her problems to herself. Last fall, the house of cards finally collapsed. Bachmann joins the national team. "Everything scared me. I couldn't calm down. I joined the national team and pretended everything was okay."

Bachmann was seething. When the team manager hands her the hotel card and adds "you're on the 6th floor", panic spreads through the Lucerne native. "I thought: 'Oh, my God - I hope the window doesn't open'." Bachmann had no intention of harming herself. "But I was afraid that I might lose control and do something unconsciously."

Terchoun and Sow give Bachmann reassurance - dad advises professional help

After going into the room for the first time, Bachmann realizes that the window cannot be opened. Nevertheless, she calls in her best friend and fellow Nati player Meriam Terchoun. Terchoun brings Coumba Sow on board and they sleep in a room together with Bachmann. "That gave her security - being with us," says Terchoun.

The first person to advise Bachmann to seek professional help is dad Martin. At first he meets with resistance, then daughter Ramona agrees. "Fortunately, I realized that I needed help and that I couldn't cope on my own," says Bachmann. "I went through hell, I wasn't feeling well at all."

Art therapy brings back color

Finally, she is under professional care at the private clinic in Meiringen. The diagnosis: generalized anxiety and panic disorder. "I didn't know what was wrong with me. At that moment, I didn't believe that I would get better."

The stay in the clinic had an effect. Bachmann blossoms in art therapy. "You just start painting and go deep inside yourself. In the end, a picture emerges." She brings sensations, feelings and emotions into the 3D world. Her pictures have one constant: a visible path - "usually there were stones or mountains on the way", symbolizing her current phase of life - and a sun at the end of the path, something positive.

«You can save your life by talking about it.» Ramona Bachmann about her psychological problems

During therapy, Bachmann's feeling that she will get through this phase is strengthened - and she does. She leaves the private clinic seven weeks after her arrival.

Bachmann shows vulnerability and speaks publicly about her time of suffering. "It's so important to open up. You can save your life by talking about it. Showing that you're not well is strength."

Videos from the department