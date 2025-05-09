Ramona Bachmann (left) has become a mother for the first time. Picture: Keystone

Nati star Ramona Bachmann and her wife Charlotte Baret have become parents for the first time. Their son Luan Maël was born on Thursday.

Luca Betschart

Ramona Bachmann and Charlotte Baret in baby bliss! On Friday, the Nati star announced the birth of her son on Instagram: "We've just met our little miracle. Welcome to the world, little boy, Luan Maël - born on 8.5.2025 at 10:23 am."

For Bachmann and his wife Baret, this is their first child together. "Our hearts are overflowing, our family is complete and every moment already feels like pure magic," Bachmann gushed on social media, adding: "Life with you starts now, sweet boy. We love you more than words could ever say."

Bachmann has been in Paris since the end of April, where she has been keeping fit with her former club Paris Saint-Germain. She has only made two brief appearances for Houston this season.

The home European Championships with the national team are coming up in July. Bachmann has already revealed in the past that she would like to have the youngsters at the European Championship camp. "That's my wish," says the 34-year-old. "I think it would certainly be something that could trigger something in the team and perhaps even become our lucky charm."

