  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Nati star in baby bliss Ramona Bachmann: "We have just met our little miracle"

Luca Betschart

9.5.2025

Ramona Bachmann (left) has become a mother for the first time.
Ramona Bachmann (left) has become a mother for the first time.
Picture: Keystone

Nati star Ramona Bachmann and her wife Charlotte Baret have become parents for the first time. Their son Luan Maël was born on Thursday.

09.05.2025, 11:30

09.05.2025, 11:31

Ramona Bachmann and Charlotte Baret in baby bliss! On Friday, the Nati star announced the birth of her son on Instagram: "We've just met our little miracle. Welcome to the world, little boy, Luan Maël - born on 8.5.2025 at 10:23 am."

For Bachmann and his wife Baret, this is their first child together. "Our hearts are overflowing, our family is complete and every moment already feels like pure magic," Bachmann gushed on social media, adding: "Life with you starts now, sweet boy. We love you more than words could ever say."

Bachmann has been in Paris since the end of April, where she has been keeping fit with her former club Paris Saint-Germain. She has only made two brief appearances for Houston this season.

The home European Championships with the national team are coming up in July. Bachmann has already revealed in the past that she would like to have the youngsters at the European Championship camp. "That's my wish," says the 34-year-old. "I think it would certainly be something that could trigger something in the team and perhaps even become our lucky charm."

National team star has informed the association. Bachmann:

National team star has informed the associationBachmann: "My wish is to have the baby with me at the European Championship camp"

More on the topic

More from the department

Leverkusen farewell fixed?. Xabi Alonso will apparently be Real Madrid's new coach

Leverkusen farewell fixed?Xabi Alonso will apparently be Real Madrid's new coach

Betis Sevilla dream of the title. Rodriguez:

Betis Sevilla dream of the titleRodriguez: "We deserve to be in the Conference League final"

Thanks to ManUtd and Tottenham. England with six participants in the Champions League

Thanks to ManUtd and TottenhamEngland with six participants in the Champions League

Historic success for Betis. Ricardo Rodriguez reaches the Conference League final

Historic success for BetisRicardo Rodriguez reaches the Conference League final

17-year-old Barça wonder. Alex Frei:

17-year-old Barça wonderAlex Frei: "Yamal should theoretically become a world footballer"