The first week of the national team's preparations for the European Championship is over. Coumba Sow and Meriame Terchoun answer questions from journalists at a media conference and talk about the absence of Ramona Bachmann.
How is the competition felt?
"You can tell in training that everyone wants to show off. But in a healthy way, no one is going ahead with their leg outstretched. We know that health is paramount. But everyone wants to go to the European Championships, you can feel that."
What will change in the coming week?
"The content of the training will change. There will be more focus on explosiveness. And of course the stress factor is a little higher because the decision (who stays in the squad) is made at the end of the week," says Sow.
Sow talks about Bachmann's absence
"I'm very close to her personally. It's very emotional for me and the team. We know what she has already achieved for women's football. We want to step on the gas all the more, take her onto the pitch and do our best for her."
Where does Sow see herself in the national team?
"Because I've been around for so long, I've never really lost my place in the team. That's why I'm just fighting to stay in the team. I was very happy to be allowed to play. I take every chance I'm given."
"You always have a certain amount of pressure. But of course you have more pressure when you're not around as often. But I know what I can do and I always fall back on that."
After Terchoun, Coumba Sow now also answers some questions
"I'm always motivated to be there. As a long-serving international, it's always a motivation to help the team," says Sow. "But of course, it's a home European Championship, you want to be there and I want to give it my all."
What's it like with such a large squad?
"There are a lot of players, but it's good to have three groups and rotate in training. I've often been in this kind of stressful situation, but it's still very relaxed for me at the moment. I also think it's cool that we have a lot of youngsters who are getting a chance. On the other hand, the pressure is there. But the pressure will only increase as we approach the European Championships," says Terchoun.
Too much pressure?
After Lara Marti, Ramona Bachmann is already the second national team player to be ruled out with a torn cruciate ligament. Is the strain too great? "This question kept coming up. I wish I had an answer. But it's a multi-factor injury, so many things play into it. It's just really bitter so close to the European Championships at home," says Terchoun.
Terchoun: "It hits me hard"
Right at the start, Terchoun is asked about the injury to teammate Ramona Bachmann and lets it be known that she feels sorry for her. "It hits me hard," says Terchoun. "It also makes me very sad for her. Such an important player who can't be at her home European Championships. I think she would have deserved it most of all. But unfortunately it's part of the sport."
"It's bad for me because I know what's in store for her. It will take several months," adds Terchoun.
and welcome to the media conference of the women's national team after a week of preparation for the European Championship. Coumba Sow and Meriame Terchoun will talk about the current situation from 2.30 pm.