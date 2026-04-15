Yan Diomande is on the hunt for goals for RB Leipzig. Uwe Anspach/dpa

Yan Diomande delivers great sporting performances for RB Leipzig, but there is trouble surrounding the 19-year-old off the pitch. A dispute has broken out in the attacking player's entourage, with millions at stake.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you A change of advisor for Leipzig's shooting star Yan Diomande is causing a stir.

The 19-year-old winger is already attracting interest from Bayern Munich and Liverpool FC.

The former advisor's agency is appealing to the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Show more

On the pitch, Leipzig's Yan Diomande regularly brings joy to the fans of the "Red Bulls" with great performances. The 19-year-old came to Leipzig from Spanish club CD Leganes before the start of the season. Since then, the young dribbling artist has increased his market value from 1.5 to 75 million euros. Interest in Diomande is also said to be high, meaning that Leipzig's coffers may already be ringing in the summer. In addition to Bayern Munich, Liverpool FC are also said to be keeping an eye on the Bundesliga shooting star.

Another indication of a transfer in the summer is likely to be the change of his consultant agency. In February, Diomande joined the US agency Roc Nation, turning his back on Maxidel's management. But this change is now causing a stir.

Complaint lodged against the change of consultant

The background to this is said to be an alleged exclusive contract between Diomande and his former consultancy agency. This is said to be valid until the end of 2027. However, the legal situation is complicated, as such contracts are not permitted in Germany. Diomande's new agency now wants to take advantage of this legal loophole.

Roc Nation, which is managed by US rapper Jay-Z, has made the change of agency palatable to Diomande with extra payments and sponsorship deals. Most recently, the Ivory Coast international signed a new outfitter contract with New Balance. For agencies, these are customary investments. After all, a future transfer of the 19-year-old is likely to bring a lot of money into the agency's coffers.

However, Diomande's former management would not want to miss out on this money either. Maxidel's management has therefore lodged an appeal against the change of consultant with the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). However, this conflict has no consequences for RB Leipzig; in Germany, only the agreements between player and club apply anyway, regardless of the player's advisor.