Raphael Wicky is returning to Major League Soccer (MLS) as a coach. The 48-year-old from Valais has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Sporting Kansas City, with an option for a further season.

Wicky was already active in the MLS when he worked for the Chicago Fire from the end of 2019 until the end of September 2021. Before that, he coached the US U17 national team. After returning to Switzerland, he took over Young Boys in July 2022 and led them to the double in 2023. At the beginning of March 2024, he was sacked by the Bernese club, even though YB were in first place in the championship at the time.

Wicky is now embarking on his next adventure in the USA. "In my conversations with David [Lee, the club's GM], we immediately had a good connection and agreed on culture and style of play," Wicky explained in the club's media release.Sporting

Kansas City have won the MLS title twice, most recently in 2013, but missed out on the play-offs last year and were the worst team in the Western Conference with 28 points from 34 games. "I am convinced that the club has everything it needs to get back to where it belongs - great club management, excellent facilities, a talented academy and a beautiful stadium with fantastic fans," said Wicky.

The upcoming MLS season begins on February 21.