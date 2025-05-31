Many people want to experience the Champions League final in Munich together with others in the open air. There is not enough space everywhere. There is an altercation at a subway station.

Less than three hours before the Champions League final between Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, the fan zone in the Olympic Park is full. Around 20,000 people had been allowed in, but access was now closed, said a city spokesman. Those who wanted to watch the game from 9 p.m. together with many others could still switch to the fan zones at Königsplatz, for example. Public viewing events were also offered in beer gardens.

Thousands of fans have traveled to the game. Picture: dpa

According to the police, the situation is largely peaceful so far. According to the police, some people clashed at the University subway station. Pepper spray was also sprayed. Investigations into the circumstances are currently underway and emergency braking was triggered in one of the subway trains. No further details were initially known. Due to the incident, there were delays on the U3/U6 subway lines in the direction of the Munich Arena, partly because there were people on the tracks.

Most of the fans have since arrived at the stadium. Many PSG fans were escorted by police officers, as videos on the "X" platform show.