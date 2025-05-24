David Sesa achieved promotion to the Challenge League with Rapperswil-Jona Keystone

Rapperswil-Jona return to the Challenge League after six years. The club coached by David Sesa secured first place in the Promotion League with a 2:1 win over Bavois.

Keystone-SDA SDA

St. Gallen's promotion had already been certain for two days after their first rivals Kriens were also denied a license for the second-highest league in the second instance. Cup finalists Biel finished the Promotion League season in third place.

The two relegated teams are Delémont and Baden, who were still playing in the Challenge League last season.