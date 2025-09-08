FC Basel coach Kim Kulig loses with her team against FC Rapperswil-Jona. Keystone

An overview of current events in the Swiss Women's Super League and a look at the performances of the Nati players in the foreign leagues.

Keystone-SDA SDA

THE GAME OF THE WEEK: When the final whistle blew at the Grünfeld sports ground in Jona on Saturday evening, it was the first major sensation of the still young Super League season. The women of FC Rapperswil-Jona, who fought against relegation last season, won 2:0 against the Basel team. Paige Alicia Bailey Gayle scored a brace.

GOAL OF THE ROUND: Last season, Donika Deda was the player who scored the most goals for FC Aarau women - she registered 6 goals. Will it be even more this season? She has already scored her first goal on Saturday afternoon. After a pass from midfielder Vanesa Hoti, Deda skillfully beat Lucerne defender Mia Knapp. She then flicked the ball into the bottom right-hand corner before the edge of the penalty area. Goalkeeper Laura Schneider had no chance.

RANKING SITUATION: The women of FC Luzern and Aarau can celebrate their first points. They shared the points at Aarauer Schachen, leaving FC Thun at the bottom of the table. FC Zurich and YB also had to settle for a draw, leaving them in third and sixth place respectively. Grasshoppers lead the table with 9 points and one game more. Just behind them is Servette Chênois (6 points).

THE NEXT ROUND: One match in particular is expected to be a spectacle in the next round: the defending champions from Bern are looking for their first championship win and will be taking on Servette at home. In addition, the FC Aarau women will face St. Gallen and their former substitute goalkeeper, Serena Proplesch, away from home.

A BACKBEAT FOR YB: Iman Beney and Naomi Luyet left YB in the summer, and now Stephanie Waeber, another player from the national team, is out. The captain has torn her cruciate ligament in training.

The number of the week

Around 560 spectators gathered at Zurich's Heerenschürli on Saturday afternoon to watch the match between FC Zurich and YB. This is the highest number ever recorded this weekend. For comparison: in the Bundesliga, FC Bayern's women played Bayer Leverkusen in the Allianz Arena at the start of the season. And with 57,762 fans in the stadium, they also set a new attendance record.