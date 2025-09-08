Gennaro Gattuso has motivational skills of his own. IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

Gennaro Gattuso, who took over as Italy coach in June, showed his motivational powers in the dressing room on his debut against Estonia - and in his own way.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Gennaro Gattuso celebrated a successful debut as Italy's national team coach with a 5-0 win against Estonia.

The 47-year-old hotshot used unorthodox methods, waking up his players in the dressing room with light blows, which added determination and fighting spirit.

Gattuso is expected to lead the Azzurri out of the crisis after the team missed out on the last two World Cups. Italy have not had an easy group, losing clearly to Norway in their opener. The clash with Israel is scheduled for Monday evening. Show more

Against outsiders Estonia on Friday, Italy battled in vain for almost an hour and were repeatedly thwarted by goalkeeper Karl Hein. Moise Kean redeemed the Squadra Azzurra with his goal after 58 minutes. Mateo Retegui (69th/89th), Giacomo Raspadori (71st) and Alessandro Bastoni (90th +2nd) scored to ensure a clear victory in the end.

It was a successful debut for new Italian coach Gennaro Gattuso. The 47-year-old from Calabria, who took over from the sacked Luciano Spalletti in June after a miserable start (0:3 against Norway) to qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, motivated his charges in the dressing room in his own way and "woke up" his players with light blows.

"I never had Gattuso as a team-mate, but I can imagine what it was like," defender Allesandro Bastoni said with a laugh on Sky Italia (via football-italia.net). "He gives us so much determination and fighting spirit, but also a few slaps in the face, which we perhaps needed to wake us up. I think we've needed that recently."

"He gave us real slaps in the face, I got one on the back of the neck," attacking player Giacomo Raspadori also confirmed to the TV station. Gattuso, who was famous for his aggressive style of play during his own career and was nicknamed Ringhio (growler), but was also feared by opponents, is to lead Italy back to its former greatness. The proud football nation (four-time world champions) last missed out on the World Cup in 2018 and 2022.

Not an easy starting position

The 2006 world champions have breathed new energy into the team. Midfield strategist Sandro Tonali told Sky Italia that he was thrilled to receive "advice from a father figure". "He will make sure that we play like eleven Gattusos on the pitch," the Newcastle international is certain.

It remains to be seen whether Gattuso, who started his - not very successful - (club) coaching career as a player coach at Sion in 2013, can initiate a turnaround. The starting position is not easy: with six points after three games, Italy are currently only in third place behind the unbeaten Norwegians (12 points) and Israel (9). The Italians face Israel on Monday evening. Due to the political situation of their opponents, the game will take place on neutral territory, i.e. in Debrecen, Hungary.

You can also follow the game on blue Sport in the live ticker from 8.45 pm.