Animal streaker Rat disrupts World Cup qualifying match - Courtois' attempt to catch it fails

dpa

14.10.2025 - 11:48

Belgium goalie Thibaut Courtois tries in vain to catch the troublemaker.
Belgium goalie Thibaut Courtois tries in vain to catch the troublemaker.
Picture: Imago

A rat runs across the pitch during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Belgium. The fans are amused, the footballers less so.

DPA

14.10.2025, 11:48

A rat caused a curious moment during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Belgium. The rodent ran through the Belgian half after just over an hour of play, causing referee Daniel Siebert to briefly interrupt the game in Cardiff. Welsh international Brennan Johnson escorted the uninvited stadium visitor over the touchline to the applause of the fans.

Belgium's Thibaut Courtois had initially tried in vain to catch a rat instead of a ball. The Real Madrid goalkeeper bent down to reach for the rat with his right goalkeeper's glove. But the animal narrowly escaped him - much to the amusement of the crowd. Courtois lamented, then took a few more steps after the rat before Johnson took over.

De Bruyne scores twice from the spot

In sporting terms, Monday evening was more successful for Belgium, who secured an important 4-2 victory. Kevin De Bruyne (18th and 76th minute/hand penalty), Thomas Meunier (24th) and Leandro Trossard (90th) scored for the Belgians, who moved up to first place in Group J. Joe Rodon (8) and Nathan Broadhead (89) scored for Wales.

