FC Barcelona win 1:0 at home against Rayo Vallecano. A scene shortly before the break when the supposed equalizer was annulled by the referee is a talking point.

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Barcelona go into the break with a narrow 1-0 lead against Rayo Vallecano.

The Catalans almost conceded the equalizer shortly before the end of the first half, but the assistant referee's flag goes up. However, Rayos Pathé Ciss's high cross to teammate Jorge De Frutos was not offside.

However, the referee judges an active intervention by Randy Nteka, who blocks Barça defender Iñigo Martínez. The scene is hotly debated. Show more

FC Barcelona are superior in the first half hour and take a deserved lead through a penalty converted by Robert Lewandowski. However, Rayo Vallecano suddenly improved before the break and dominated the game - and scored in the 43rd minute.

However, the assistant referee raised the flag after a slight delay - and the VAR did not interfere either. As a result, Jorge De Frutos' supposed equalizer does not count.

The referee judged Rayo striker Randy Nteka's challenge to be active because Iñigo Martínez was unable to get past him and therefore had no chance of blocking Jorge De Frutos' shot. A harsh, but ultimately correct decision.

Rayo goalkeeper Augusto Batalla shows his composure in an interview after the 1-0 defeat: "I don't want to talk about the penalty - not because of the consequences, but out of respect for what the referees do."