Marco Rose has to leave Leipzig. Keystone

The cup semi-final is not enough. Due to the downward trend in the Bundesliga, RB Leipzig is parting ways with coach Marco Rose.

DPA dpa

Downward trend in the Bundesliga, trembling for the Champions League: RB Leipzig has parted company with its coach Marco Rose. The 48-year-old had to vacate his post one day after the 0:1 at Borussia Mönchengladbach. The club made the announcement. The assistant coaches Alexander Zickler, Marco Kurth and Frank Geideck as well as Frank Aehlig (head of licensed players) also had to leave.

"We believed in the constellation with Marco and his team for a very long time and tried everything until the end to achieve a turnaround together. However, in view of the development and the lack of results, we are firmly convinced that we need a new impetus for the remaining games in order to achieve our goals for the season," said Head of Sport Marcel Schäfer.

The fact that the cup semi-final in Stuttgart is already scheduled for Wednesday apparently played no role. Leipzig's list of deficiencies was once again too obvious in Mönchengladbach. The club would like to announce soon who will be on the bench in Stuttgart and in charge of the team until the end of the season.

Only Nagelsmann and Rangnick better

With one cup win and an average of 1.86 points in 125 games, Rose was one of Leipzig's most successful coaches. Only Domenico Tedesco, Julian Nagelsmann and Ralf Rangnick had a better points record in the club's time in the Bundesliga.

Rose was appointed as Tedesco's successor in September 2022 and most recently had a contract until the summer of 2026. After Jesse Marsch and Tedesco, Rose is the third coach in a row to leave Leipzig early. Nagelsmann had previously been poached by Bayern Munich.

Rose was already on the brink of leaving at the end of last year, when Leipzig failed to win a single game in November and lost 5-1 to VfL Wolfsburg. At that time, the new global head of football Jürgen Klopp reportedly stood up for his former player. Most recently, Schäfer had also emphasized that he wanted to hold on to Rose. The performance in Gladbach has now changed that.