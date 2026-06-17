Ole Werner’s coaching style didn’t sit well with everyone Keystone

Despite finishing third in the Bundesliga and successfully qualifying for the Champions League, RB Leipzig is parting ways with coach Ole Werner after just one season, the club announced.

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Werner had taken over Leipzig in the summer of 2025 and led the team back to the Champions League following a major overhaul. With 65 points, RB fell just two points short of the club’s all-time Bundesliga record. Nevertheless, the 37-year-old was unable to convince the club’s leadership of his long-term viability.

In particular, his style of play and the execution of his tactical ideas were subject to criticism. Above all, Board Chairman Oliver Mintzlaff, as well as the global soccer department led by Jürgen Klopp and Mario Gomez, are said to have been dissatisfied with the team’s development. Among other things, the club’s leadership criticized a lack of dominance, insufficient willingness to run, defensive weaknesses, a poor record in top-tier matches, and too much luck at decisive moments.

According to German media reports, Werner’s future had been the subject of discussion several times during the season. Sporting director Marcel Schäfer is said to have successfully advocated twice for the coach to remain in his position.

Werner is under contract through 2027. It is not yet clear who will succeed him. A year ago, Leipzig paid Werder Bremen around two million euros for Werner. At the time, the club had actually tried to sign Cesc Fabregas. However, the Spaniard decided to stay with Como.