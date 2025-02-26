FC Barcelona squandered a good starting position against Atlético Madrid in the Cup semi-final. The two teams drew 4-4 in a spectacular game. Reactions to the crazy first leg.

FC Barcelona squandered a good starting position for the second leg of the Cup semi-final in a spectacular game against Atlético Madrid.

The LaLiga leaders initially turned the game around at home after trailing 2-0 to take a 4-2 lead, but had to settle for a 4-4 draw after conceding two goals in the closing stages.

Julian Alvarez (1st) and Antoine Griezmann (6th) got the visitors off to a lightning start. "When we took a 2-0 lead, I said to myself: 'Don't get too carried away, don't celebrate too much, because it's not going to be as easy as it looks'. People want me to believe that everything will go smoothly, but I know better. I knew it wouldn't be that easy," explained Atlético coach Diego Simeone.

Barça did indeed equalize quickly thanks to a double strike from Pedri (19) and Pau Cubarsí (21). Inigo Martinez (41') gave them a 3-2 lead before the end of a highly entertaining first half, which substitute Robert Lewandowski (74') extended after the break.

"Doubts palpable at Barça"

Simeone admits: "At 4:2, I had the feeling: 'Okay, now we really have to fight, we're suffering out there'. But then, at 4:3, we were very close to equalizing again. And when we finally made it 4:4, it was the crowning glory of an evening that undoubtedly delighted our fans."

Marcos Llorente (84') and Alexander Sörloth (93') rescued a draw for Atlético. "As soon as I woke up this morning, I knew I was going to score," said the happy Norwegian, who came on as a substitute in the 68th minute. Llorente even regretted afterwards that the game hadn't gone on a little longer because his opponents had "doubts".

Marcos Llorente after his goal. KEYSTONE

But Llorente also admits that the Catalans dominated a large part of the game.

Game top, final phase flop

Barça defender Inigo Martinez still sees the draw as a positive. "We were far superior (...). This game could easily have ended 6-2." But the start and the final phase were not good. "When you give players of this quality gifts, they punish you," said the 33-year-old.

His boss Hansi Flick is really "disappointed with the result." But the game they played today was really great, the German emphasized. "But we also have to talk about the goals we conceded, because that shouldn't have happened," he warned.

Everything is now wide open again for the second leg in Madrid on April 2 - Flick's team have squandered their good starting position for the cup final. "Eight goals worth nothing," was the fitting headline in Marca.

In the second semi-final clash, Real Madrid will play the first leg at Real Sociedad San Sebastian this Wednesday. blue Sport will be showing the game live from 9pm.