Rodrygo injured after coming on as a substitute against Getafe Keystone

Brazilian winger Rodrygo will miss next summer's World Cup. The 25-year-old from Real Madrid will be out for months with a cruciate ligament and meniscus tear in his right knee, his club has announced.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Rodrygo suffered the serious injury on Monday evening in the Spanish championship against Getafe (0:1), having previously had to take a month off through injury. Real Madrid are also currently without Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé.

Rodrygo has made 35 appearances for Brazil to date and was part of the South Americans' 2022 World Cup squad in Qatar. Under national team coach Carlo Ancelotti, he has always featured recently and would probably have been a starter at the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico (June 11 to July 20).

More videos from the department