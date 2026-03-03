  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Cruciate ligament rupture Real and Brazil star Rodrygo misses the World Cup

SDA

3.3.2026 - 17:11

Rodrygo injured after coming on as a substitute against Getafe
Rodrygo injured after coming on as a substitute against Getafe
Keystone

Brazilian winger Rodrygo will miss next summer's World Cup. The 25-year-old from Real Madrid will be out for months with a cruciate ligament and meniscus tear in his right knee, his club has announced.

Keystone-SDA

03.03.2026, 17:11

03.03.2026, 17:39

Rodrygo suffered the serious injury on Monday evening in the Spanish championship against Getafe (0:1), having previously had to take a month off through injury. Real Madrid are also currently without Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé.

Rodrygo has made 35 appearances for Brazil to date and was part of the South Americans' 2022 World Cup squad in Qatar. Under national team coach Carlo Ancelotti, he has always featured recently and would probably have been a starter at the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico (June 11 to July 20).

More videos from the department

More from the department

Ticker. Xhemaili gives Switzerland the lead against Northern Ireland

TickerXhemaili gives Switzerland the lead against Northern Ireland

Women's national team wants to go to Brazil. How Switzerland qualifies for the World Cup - the crazy mode explained simply

Women's national team wants to go to BrazilHow Switzerland qualifies for the World Cup - the crazy mode explained simply

Drone attacks in Riyadh. Ronaldo's private jet allegedly flew to Spain - but was the star footballer on board?

Drone attacks in RiyadhRonaldo's private jet allegedly flew to Spain - but was the star footballer on board?