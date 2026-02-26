Ivan Rakitic lost a hammer draw to Manchester City. Picture: Keystone

The Champions League round of 16 pairings have been drawn. Real Madrid take on Manchester City and world champions Chelsea invite defending champions PSG to the dance.

These are the Champions League round of 16 duels Real Madrid - Manchester City

Bodö/Glimt - Sporting Lisbon

Chelsea - PSG

Newcastle - Barcelona

Galatasaray - Liverpool

Atlético Madrid - Tottenham

Atalanta - Bayern Munich

Leverkusen - Arsenal Show more

Manchester City's two options for the round of 16 could hardly have been more different. The record winners Real Madrid or the Norwegian surprise team Bodö/Glimt could have been drawn for the English star ensemble - and it was Real Madrid. Bodö/Glimt, who defeated ManCity in the group stage and knocked Serie A leaders Inter Milan out of the competition in the round of 16, will face Sporting Lisbon instead.

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain will also have their work cut out with Chelsea. All four are also in the top half of the table. The road to the final will therefore be tough for each of these teams. The winner of the Manchester City - Real Madrid clash will face Bayern Munich or Atalanta Bergamo in the quarter-finals. Paris Saint-Germain's next opponents would be Liverpool or Galatasaray Istanbul.

The bottom half of the table appears to be less strong. Arsenal, the best team in the group stage, will face Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16. Newcastle United with former Swiss international Fabian Schär will face Barcelona.

Europa League duel between Ndoye and Mbabu

There will be a Swiss duel in the round of 16 of the Europa League. Nottingham Forest from the Premier League with Swiss international striker Dan Ndoye will face Danish top club Midtjylland with former international Kevin Mbabu.

Remo Freuler and Simon Sohm take on Bologna in an intra-Italian duel with AS Roma. Johan Manzambi and SC Freiburg will face Genk from Belgium, while Ricardo Rodriguez and Betis Sevilla will face Panathinaikos Athens.

When do the round of 16 finals take place - and the other rounds?

Round of 16: March 10/11 & 17/18, 2026

Quarter-finals: April 7/8 & 14/15, 2026

Semi-finals: April 28/29 & May 5/6, 2026

Final: May 30, 2026 in Budapest

