Gregor Kobel and his BVB will face Kylian Mbappé's Real Madrid on Tuesday evening. The Nati goalkeeper spoke to blue Sport about the final defeat against the Whites and the upcoming match.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Gregor Kobel and BVB are about to play their third match in the Champions League. The opponent: Real Madrid.

The last time the two teams crossed paths was last season in the Champions League final. BVB played strongly, Real won.

For Kobel, the disappointment of the defeat in the final is still there. Nevertheless, he wants to look ahead. To survive against Real, he needs focus and discipline, the keeper explains to blue Sport. Show more

Gregor Kobel and Borussia Dortmund face Real Madrid in the Champions League. The loser of last year's final has every reason to go into the match against the defending champions with a broad chest.

Dortmund are at the top of the table in the new Champions League format. BVB won their opening two matches against Bruges and Celtic. It's a different story for Real Madrid. After their opening win against Stuttgart, the champions lost to Lille and dropped to 17th place.

BVB know how to dominate Real Madrid. In the Champions League final in June, Dortmund played the Madrilenians to the wall at times - only the goals were missing and Real won after all.

Focus and discipline required

"The disappointment is still there," said Kobel in October during the football talk show Heimspiel on blue Sport. Real's composure would have been enough for the win.

And BVB will also have to bear this serenity in mind on Tuesday evening. "Real Madrid often seem passive and like to pull back. With their individual quality and speed up front, they are always dangerous," said Kobel.

Kobel continued: "Real Madrid are masters at not having much of the game, but then scoring the goal anyway." According to the national team keeper, you need focus and discipline to survive against the Madrilenians. "There's no room for mistakes."

Kick-off at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu is at 9pm.