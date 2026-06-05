Florentino Perez has big plans - if he is re-elected. KEYSTONE

Real president Florentino Perez wants to set off galactic fireworks on the transfer market on Tuesday. On Spanish TV, the 79-year-old announces a record purchase of over 150 million. He doesn't reveal who it is - but transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is obviously in the know.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Florentino Perez causes a stir in the middle of the presidential election campaign at Real Madrid.

The current president announces that he will make a record bid of around 150 million euros for a top star on Tuesday.

The 79-year-old did not reveal which player he was talking about, but gave numerous hints.

According to the information, the new arrival should come from midfield or forward, not be a Premier League player and have the level of Cristiano Ronaldo or Kaka.

There is already speculation on social media about numerous stars from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. Show more

Haaland, Rodri, Konaté, Mourinho - Madrid want to bring them all in these days. But it's also the presidential election campaign in Madrid. That's where the superlatives come in. That's how it should be in the palace of the "royals".

While incumbent president Florentino Perez is luring in star coach José Mourinho and defender duo Ibrahima Konaté and Denzel Dumfries, challenger Enrique Riquelme is laying it on even thicker, promising to sign Man City stars Erling Haaland and Rodri.

The Spanish businessman's bold statements were met with little enthusiasm in Manchester on Thursday. Instead of negotiations, the Englishmen held out the prospect of legal action. Now, less than 24 hours later, Perez countered his challenger again and went one better.

Record purchase is "nobody from the Premier League"

This time, neither Haaland nor ManCity are in the spotlight - the 79-year-old doesn't think much of that anyway: "Everyone has denied it, so it must be a bluff." Instead, a player "at the level of Cristiano Ronaldo or Kaka" should join Real Madrid.

The Real president announced this on the Spanish television program "Horizonte" and set the record alarms ringing. "I have some news to share with you. On Tuesday, I will make a generous offer to a Champions League club for a great player. It would be the highest transfer fee Real Madrid has ever paid in its history. It would amount to around 150 million euros."

The Real boss does not want to reveal exactly which mysterious top star he has in his sights. But Perez is naturally not averse to a media game shortly before the presidential election on Sunday. "A hint? I can't give you one," claims the 79-year-old, only to add several more.

"Olise is a great player, but it's not Olise. And it's not Doku either. It's a Galactico. The player will most likely come from midfield or forward. It's not Haaland. And it's not someone from the Premier League either."

PSG or Bayern Munich?

On the net, the big guesswork starts immediately. Numerous Bayern and PSG stars are the focus of speculation. But Perez narrows it down even further, ruling out both Harry Kane and a transfer from arch-rivals Barcelona.

Florentino Perez was president of Real Madrid from 2000 to 2006 and has been president again since 2009. KEYSTONE

That still leaves plenty of top stars. However, the Real fans' favorites are clearly those from Paris: Joao Neves, Vitinha, Désiré Doué and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia are among the most frequently mentioned names. With Luis Diaz or Jamal Musiala, however, it could end up being a Bayern star.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano gets in touch

On Friday afternoon, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano surprised everyone by claiming to know the identity of the secret player. And according to the Italian sports journalist, Perez was obviously not telling the whole truth. The 150-million bid apparently does include Michael Olise of Bayern Munich in the Madrilenians' sights.

🚨 Florentino Pérez plans to launch €150m official bid on Tuesday for Michael Olise.



Despite denying his name live, the main star in president’s mind is Olise — as @JBurtTelegraph @jfelixdiaz report.



Bayern’s Uli Hoeneß said in May “no chance to sell, not even for €200m”. pic.twitter.com/hWnO9xjHGT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2026

Whether Romano is actually right is currently unclear and will probably only be known on Tuesday - assuming Perez wins the presidential election on Sunday. And then, of course, the transferring club would also have to agree to the deal. But that seems to be just a detail in the palace of the "royals".

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