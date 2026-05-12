Real Madrid president Florentino Perez spoke to the media on Tuesday Keystone

The president of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez, has reacted to the Spanish record champions' sporting crisis by announcing new elections.

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"I regret to say that I am not quitting," said Perez ironically at a specially convened press conference. The long-serving club boss complained of a campaign against him and the club and sensed a conspiracy. "They say I'm ill, that I have an incurable cancer. I take this opportunity to say to the people who are worried about me: 'I will continue to run the club and my company, which turns over 50 billion a year. My health is perfect'," emphasized the building contractor.

Real Madrid have not won a title in the past two seasons. The club, rich in tradition, is in crisis due to poor results, but also because of a series of scandals. The specialist media describe this as "unprecedented". There have recently been more and more reports from Madrid about arguments and brawls in the dressing room, about a "war" between the egos of the stars around Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham & Co.

Florentino Pérez: "Vamos a convocar elecciones y me voy a presentar con esta Junta Directiva para defender los intereses de los socios". — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) May 12, 2026

Pérez is a new candidate

At the press conference, Perez engaged in a battle of words with some of the journalists present. He claimed that the media were spreading lies and false statements. "They think they can intimidate me, but they give me much more energy than I already have." He will therefore run again with his entire board in the new election. Pérez did not give a date for the vote. According to the media, it is a kind of vote of confidence.

After his first two terms in office between 2000 and 2006, Perez has been at the helm of Real Madrid without interruption since 2009. During this time, the Madrilenians have won the Champions League seven times.